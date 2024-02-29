WOODFOREST NATIONAL BANK® EXPANDS ITS COMMERCIAL BANKING PRESENCE IN NORTH DALLAS

Woodforest's new commercial banking suite in Frisco's prestigious The Star complex underscores its commitment to serving the growing DFW Metroplex community.

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) has recently established office space for its commercial banking department in the newly-completed tower within The Star complex in Frisco, TX, located at 17 Cowboys Way, suite 425.

Woodforest's suite occupies 4,442 square feet within the 11-story, 313,000-square-foot tower. The new office complements the bank's 38 banking centers and two other commercial offices serving North Dallas and surrounding communities.

The Commercial Banking Team of Woodforest National Bank in North Dallas (pictured from left to right): Christopher (JT) Thompson, Sr. Vice President, Relationship Manager; William (Bill) Ragle, Executive Vice President, North Dallas Market Executive; Kim Hays, Sr. Vice President, Portfolio Manager; Mark Marquez, Assistant Vice President, Portfolio Manager; Cameron Johnson, Assistant Vice President, Commercial Associate (not pictured: Lee Farr, Sr. Vice President, Relationship Manager).

"Opening a commercial banking office in the prestigious complex of The Star in Frisco underscores Woodforest's commitment to the DFW Metroplex area," said Jay Dreibelbis, CEO and President of Woodforest National Bank. "The North Dallas area population is expanding immensely, and with its highly diversified economy and planned DART expansion which will join its cities to DFW airport, it will continue to thrive. With Woodforest's enhanced presence in Frisco, our team of bankers and relationship managers is strongly positioned to fulfill this rapidly growing area's both commercial and personal banking needs."

Randy Humphreys, Executive Vice President, DFW Regional Executive of Woodforest, added, "Woodforest's commercial banking services are tailored to meet the unique needs of individual businesses and organizations by providing quality, competitive banking products and services with a strong emphasis on building relationships with our clients."

The commercial offerings at Woodforest National Bank include credit and financial services, wealth management, cash management, and merchant services.

Headquartered in Montgomery County, TX, Woodforest National Bank has 767 branches across 17 states in the U.S.

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating over 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 760 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com.

