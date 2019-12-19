Woodforest National Bank Holds First Woodforest Foundry Cohort Graduation in Austin, Texas

The Woodforest Foundry cohort helps aspiring entrepreneurs take action; and create and test their ideas in a collaborative environment of like-minded peers and local, successful small business owners within their own community.

Founded in 2017, The Woodforest Foundry is facilitated by entrepreneurs acting as peers who inspire each other to activate local entrepreneurial ecosystems, which revitalizes underserved communities and helps grow businesses. Currently, the Woodforest Foundry program is also running in San Antonio, Texas, Aurora, Illinois and Louisville, Kentucky.

"The Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GAHCC) is proud to be a part of the collaboration with Woodforest National Bank and Economic Growth Business Incubator (EGBI) that launched the Woodforest Foundry in Austin, TX in 2019. This effort to support entrepreneurs and local small businesses is directly in line with our initiative to bring resources to our business community. We commend all the participants of the inaugural cohort in Austin and are excited about the future of this award-winning program," said Luis A. Rodriguez, President & CEO of the GAHCC.

Barbra Boeta, Executive Director, EGBI, added: "Growing a successful small business is difficult when you lack resources. The Woodforest Foundry provides participants with a community of fellow entrepreneurs and other resources to break down barriers and achieve their business goals. The Economic Growth Business Incubator is proud to work with Woodforest National Bank and the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to provide the cohort graduates with these resources to fulfill their small business dreams."

Doug Schaeffer, Executive Vice President, CRA Executive Director, commented, "Austin is a vibrant city where entrepreneurship thrives. Woodforest is proud to team up GAHCC and EGBI to help local entrepreneurs to create, develop and test their business ideas in one of the fastest-growing and successful small business cities in America."

Celebrating over 39 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding quality customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 700 branches in 17 states across the United States. The Woodforest Foundry is an entrepreneur activation program by Woodforest National Bank.

