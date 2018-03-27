Woodforest National Bank Honored By Junior Achievement With A U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award

In 2003, President George W. Bush established the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation (the Council) to recognize the valuable contributions volunteers make in communities and encourage more people to serve. The Council created the President's Volunteer Service Award program as a way to thank and honor individuals who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service. In 2006, Junior Achievement became an official certifying organization for this award, which recognizes corporations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.

"Junior Achievement volunteers are important mentors for young people, bringing our programs to life. JA volunteers share their experiences and skills with students while delivering our programs, teaching them how to manage their money, succeed in the workforce, or start a business that creates jobs and grows the economy. JA's volunteers are critical to our organization's success and are a vital part of our mission. Junior Achievement volunteers help build communities by empowering the next generation's success. JA could not exist without the dedication of its volunteers. We are grateful for this opportunity to recognize their invaluable support." said Rick Franke, President- Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas, Inc.

Junior Achievement's kindergarten through high school programs are delivered across the country by a network of more than 243,000 volunteers, including 13,000 In Southeast, Texas. JA programs provide innovative, hands-on work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy education to more than 300,000 students in the Houston area each year.

The complete list of recipients can be found here.

About Woodforest

Celebrating 37 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering unsurpassed quality customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 740 branches in 17 states across the United States. For more information about Woodforest National Bank please visit www.woodforest.com.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

