Woodforest National Bank® Named 2019 BAI Global Innovation Awards Finalist

The 2019 BAI Global Innovation Awards finalists represent the most distinctive, revolutionary solutions in the global financial services industry, and The Woodforest Foundry SM was selected from hundreds of nominations submitted. The Woodforest Foundry is an award-winning program and recipient of the Consumer Bankers Association's 2019 Joe Belew Award, for the most innovative and impactful small business initiative . The Woodforest Foundry is facilitated by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs, acting as mentors to activate local entrepreneurial ecosystems, which revitalizes underserved communities and helps grow businesses. With the Woodforest Foundry, entrepreneurs find a community of mentors and trusted guidance from peers, Woodforest bankers and community partners. To date, Woodforest provides the Woodforest Foundry program in San Antonio, Texas, Aurora, Illinois and Louisville, Kentucky with an initiative launching this month in Austin, Texas.

"As a BAI Global Innovation Awards finalist, Woodforest is driving positive change in the industry," said Debbie Bianucci, president and CEO of BAI. "BAI is pleased to recognize the dedication and innovation shown by all the finalists to help solve some of the greatest challenges in financial services."

Jay Dreibelbis, Woodforest's President and CEO added: "We proudly work to assist small business owners and entrepreneurs to make their dreams become realities. We are thrilled to be recognized by BAI for this innovative program."

Since its inception in 2011, the BAI Global Innovation Awards recognize industry leaders and showcase what leading financial services innovators in all regions of the world are doing to deliver new value to customers and employees as well as improve efficiencies and profitability for their organizations. To learn more about the BAI Global Innovation Awards or any of the finalists, please visit BAIGlobalInnovations.com.

For more information about the Woodforest Foundry, please contact Doug Schaeffer, Executive Vice President and CRA Executive Director at dschaeffer@woodforest.com.

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating over 39 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 700 branches in 17 states across the United States. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com

About BAI

As a nonprofit, independent organization, BAI delivers the financial services industry's most actionable insights, enabling leaders to make smart business decisions every day. BAI is passionate about the trusted information and powerful tools that provide leaders with the clarity and confidence needed to drive positive change and move the financial services industry forward. For more information, visit www.bai.org.

The Woodforest Foundry is an entrepreneur activation program by Woodforest National Bank, Member FDIC.

