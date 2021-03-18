Woodforest National Bank Opens A New Location In Louisiana

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® ("Woodforest") is excited to announce its continued commitment in Louisiana by building a new location which opened on March 12, 2021 at 2799 W. Thomas Street, Hammond, LA, 70401, inside Walmart®.

"Woodforest Bank is proud to add our 21st branch in Louisiana to provide more convenient locations for our customers to meet their banking needs," said Julie V. Mayrant, President, Retail Division, Woodforest National Bank.