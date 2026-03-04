WOODFOREST NATIONAL BANK TEAMS UP WITH GREENLIGHT TO OFFER KIDS & TEENS AWARD-WINNING FINANCIAL EDUCATION APP

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® (" Woodforest ") announced today a partnership with Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc. (" Greenlight ") to provide account holders with complimentary * access to Greenlight's financial platform, helping families manage money together across generations. Account holders also receive discounted access to enhanced plans that deliver financial learning and safety for kids and teens, as well as protection for senior loved ones**.

Greenlight is the #1 family finance and safety app, with tools that teach kids and teens smart spending, saving, and earning habits while keeping parents in control. Core features include instant money transfers, automated allowances, flexible spending controls, real-time transaction alerts, and Greenlight Level Up™, an in-app financial literacy game with educational challenges and rewards.

Woodforest account holders can get a monthly discount when they upgrade to Greenlight's Infinity and Family Shield Select plans. Infinity offers guided money management and investing for kids and teens***, along with safety features including location sharing, SOS alerts, crash detection, and driving reports^. Family Shield builds on these capabilities by extending financial monitoring, fraud and identity theft coverage, and personal safety support to aging loved ones.

Julie Mayrant, President and Chief Community Banking Officer, Woodforest National Bank, said, "At Woodforest Bank, we provide programs like FDIC Money Smart and Banking GPS, and now we're excited to add Greenlight to help parents and kids build healthy financial habits across every generation. Together, we're creating a brighter tomorrow where financial confidence starts at home."

Mike White, Executive Vice President and Director of Product Development and Customer Experience, added, "It was a pleasure to work alongside Greenlight's talented partnerships team to deliver a flexible tool that helps kids and teens build confidence with money at every stage, while also providing families with protections for aging family members."

"Greenlight is excited to partner with Woodforest and help another leading bank deepen their customer relationships beyond individual account holders to being able to better serve entire families - supporting financial education, safety and protection through life's most important transitions," added Matt Wolf, Chief Commercial Officer at Greenlight.

Visit greenlight.com/woodforest or talk to a banker at a convenient Woodforest branch near you for details on how to register.

Woodforest customers can receive a complimentary † Greenlight subscription by registering through greenlight.com/woodforest and adding their Woodforest account as a funding source.†

*Woodforest National Bank customers are eligible for the Greenlight Select Plan at no cost when they connect their Woodforest National Bank account as the Greenlight funding source for the entirety of the promotion. Upgrades will result in additional fees. Customers may also choose to upgrade to one of Greenlight's Partner premium plans: Infinity Select or Family Shield Select. Woodforest National Bank customers will receive a $5.99 monthly discount on either plan when they connect an eligible account as their Greenlight funding source. Upon termination of promotion, customers will be responsible for associated monthly fees. Offer ends 4/5/2028. Offer, pricing, and Woodforest National Bank participation subject to change. Subject to minimum balance requirements and identity verification. Terms and conditions apply. See Woodforest National Bank and Greenlight terms at https://greenlight.com/promotionsgeneralterms for full details. Price reflected includes monthly partner discount.

**Loved ones refers to covered family members as defined in the policy i.e. supported adults for which you control or assist with their finances.

***© 2025 Greenlight Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor provides investment advisory services to its clients. Investing involves risk and may include the loss of principal. Investments are not FDIC-insured, are not a deposit, and may lose value.

^Requires mobile data or a WiFi connection, and access to sensory and motion data from cell phone to utilize safety features including family location sharing and driving alerts and reports. Messaging and data rates and other terms may apply.

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating over 45 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates nearly 740 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA-rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com.

About Greenlight

Greenlight is the fintech company on a mission to help families navigate money and life together. Its award-winning app offers a debit card, money management platform, and safety features for the whole family. Kids and teens learn to earn, save, and invest, aging loved ones are protected against financial and digital threats, and caregivers and parents can check in by app and set flexible controls. The app also helps families, from kids to grandparents, stay safe and connected with real-time alerts, location sharing, emergency services, and driving reports.

Greenlight partners with more than 200 leading banks, credit unions, and employers to bring its family finance solution to more families through the Greenlight for Banks , Greenlight for Credit Unions , and Greenlight for Work programs.

Greenlight is a financial technology company, not a bank. The Greenlight app facilitates banking services through Community Federal Savings Bank (CFSB), Member FDIC.

