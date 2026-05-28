Woodforest National Bank Selects Jack Henry to Power Growth with a Modern, Integrated Platform

Over $9 billion-asset bank with more than 740 branches represents Jack Henry's largest new core signing to date

MONETT, Mo., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that Woodforest National, a multi-state bank with more than $9 billion in assets, has selected Jack Henry to support its continued growth, modernization, and long-term digital strategy.

Jack Henry has more than 35 clients with over $9 billion in assets, but all of them have either been through a merger or organic growth with Jack Henry. Woodforest represents the largest new core signing in Jack Henry's history based on number of accounts and underscores the company's continued momentum with larger financial institutions.

Over the past three fiscal years, 44 financial institutions with over $1 billion in assets have chosen to switch their core platform to Jack Henry, representing approximately $94 billion in total assets, a significant increase from 15 institutions representing approximately $26 billion in assets signed during fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

Founded in 1980, Woodforest has built a strong legacy as one of the nation's leading community banks, grounded in a deep commitment to the customers and communities it serves. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, the bank operates over 740 branches across 17 states, including convenient locations within select major retail grocery stores. While maintaining a strong focus on retail banking, Woodforest also supports commercial customers across its footprint delivering relationship-driven service, accessible banking solutions, and financial solutions designed to meet the unique needs of each customer.

Woodforest selected Jack Henry for its modern, open approach to financial technology and ability to deliver a fully integrated, end-to-end platform. As the bank evaluated its long-term technology strategy, Woodforest sought a provider that could innovate, reduce reliance on custom-built infrastructure, and provide a scalable foundation for continued growth.

"As we continue to grow and evolve, we sought a technology partner that reflects our deep commitment to the communities we serve and our relationship-driven, customer-first culture," said Robert E. Marling Jr., Chairman and CEO of Woodforest National Bank. "Jack Henry stood out as the clear choice because of its modern, integrated platform, open architecture, and public cloud-native services. It is a forward-looking company, and we're confident it will help us operate more efficiently, strengthen our digital capabilities, and deliver the experiences our customers expect."

In addition to core services, Woodforest was particularly drawn to Jack Henry's digital banking, treasury management, and open architecture and broad ecosystem of integrations that will allow the bank to connect third-party solutions more easily while improving operational efficiency.

"Winning a new client like Woodforest National Bank reflects the strength of our modern technology and our role in the next era of banking," said Jack Henry President and CEO Greg Adelson. "We are committed to serving banks and credit unions of all sizes, and we're seeing increasing interest from larger financial institutions that want a more modern, flexible technology foundation. We continue to differentiate ourselves from our competition through our unwavering focus on culture, service, innovation, strategy, and execution."

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating over 45 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 740 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA-rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.