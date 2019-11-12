Woodforest National Bank Wins 2019 Community Impact Award from Wolters Kluwer at 23rd Annual CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium

Founded in 2017, The Woodforest Foundry is facilitated by entrepreneurs to support other entrepreneurs, acting as mentors to activate local entrepreneurial ecosystems, which revitalizes underserved communities and helps grow businesses. With the Woodforest Foundry, entrepreneurs find trusted guidance from peers, Woodforest bankers and community partners.

Woodforest Foundry programming is currently running in San Antonio and Austin, Texas, Aurora, Illinois and Louisville, Kentucky and it continues to seek new opportunities across Woodforest's 17-state footprint.

Additionally, Woodforest also offers ENTREPRENEURSHIP 4 ALLSM, part of the Woodforest Foundry, through its in-store branches located inside the nation's largest retailer. This interactive curriculum, powered by Sustainable Startups, teaches participants they often already have access to the tools they need to be an entrepreneur. To be successful, it is important to look at the world from new perspectives. This is done by leveraging existing assets such as local business leaders who can help unlock area resources, knowledge and expertise of peers and facilitating networking between individuals and businesses within the community to "cocreate" entrepreneur-based outcomes.

"The Woodforest Foundry illustrate how banks can positively impact the communities where they operate in very meaningful ways," said Timothy R. Burniston , Senior Advisor and Principal Regulatory Strategist at Wolters Kluwer. "We are honored to recognize Woodforest's commitment and caring toward those they serve."

Doug Schaeffer, EVP, CRA Executive Director, Woodforest National Bank, added, "Thanks again to Wolters Kluwer for recognizing the Woodforest Foundry at this year's CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium. The event was a great opportunity for Woodforest to gain additional awareness for our program and educate attendees on how they can join us to support entrepreneurship in our communities."

For more information about the Woodforest Foundry, please contact Doug Schaeffer at dschaeffer@woodforest.com .

About Woodforest

Celebrating over 39 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding quality customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 700 branches in 17 states across the United States. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com. Member FDIC.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 18,600 people worldwide.

