Woodforest National Bank Wins 2019 Corporate/Business Steward of the Year Award from Alamo Area Council of Governments

Founded in 2017, The Woodforest Foundry is facilitated by entrepreneurs to support other entrepreneurs, acting as mentors to activate local entrepreneurial ecosystems, which revitalizes underserved communities and helps grow businesses. With the Woodforest Foundry, entrepreneurs find trusted guidance from peers, Woodforest bankers and community partners.

Woodforest Foundry programming is currently running in San Antonio (the first Woodforest Foundry location) and Austin, Texas, Aurora, Illinois and Louisville, Kentucky and it continues to seek new opportunities across Woodforest's 17-state footprint.

Additionally, Woodforest also offers ENTREPRENEURSHIP 4 ALLSM, part of the Woodforest Foundry, through its in-store branches located inside one of the nation's largest retailers. This interactive curriculum, powered by Sustainable Startups, teaches participants that they often already have access to the tools they need to be an entrepreneur. To be successful, it is important to look at the world from new perspectives. This is done by leveraging existing assets such as local business leaders who can help unlock area resources, knowledge and expertise of peers and facilitating networking between individuals and businesses within the community to "cocreate" entrepreneur-based outcomes.

"Congratulations to Woodforest National Bank on this well-deserved recognition as Corporate/Business Steward of the Year! Their commitment to the community is exemplified by their ongoing support for small business and entrepreneurship. We look forward to the future innovation and community partnership Woodforest will bring our region," said John Williams, Mayor, Universal City, AACOG Board Member, Community Affairs Committee Chair.

"Again, congratulations to Woodforest National Bank on this well-deserved recognition as Corporate/Business Steward of the Year! Their support of small businesses through innovative community partnerships and collaborations speaks volumes of their commitment to the community. We are proud to support their many initiatives including the Woodforest Foundry Cohort Program, which many of our members are proud graduates of. We are looking forward to new future collaborations with Woodforest National Bank," said Diane S. Sánchez, President & CEO, San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Julissa Carielo, Founder, Maestro Entrepreneur Center and Tejas Premier Building Contractor, Inc., added, "I am proud to say that our community partnership with Woodforest National Bank has been a crucial component of Maestro's inception and its current success. Woodforest has supported the center since day one."

Doug Schaeffer, EVP, CRA Executive Director, Woodforest National Bank, added, "Thank you AACOG for this award in the community where it all started; and thank you, MEC and SAHCC for your tireless efforts to help other organizations start Foundries across the country."

Celebrating 39 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 700 branches in 17 states across the United States. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com

