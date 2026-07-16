Woodland Mills Expands Capacity of Its Original Portable Sawmill with the New HM126MAX

Woodland Mills' bestselling portable sawmill now features a true 26-inch maximum cut width, unlocking the full potential of its 26-inch log capacity.

PORT PERRY, ON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new HM126MAX Portable Sawmill introduces a 26-inch FULLCUT™ capacity, giving sawyers more usable cutting width while building on the legacy of one of Woodland Mills' most popular and enduring products.

Founded in 2009 by childhood friends and engineers Neil Bramley and Josh Malcolm, Woodland Mills was built on a vision of creating high-quality forestry equipment that was accessible to everyday landowners. The HM126 quickly became a cornerstone of that vision, helping thousands of customers turn logs into lumber for projects ranging from cabins and barns to furniture, fencing, and off-grid retreats.

More than fifteen years later, the HM126 remains one of Woodland Mills' bestselling portable sawmills.

The new HM126MAX carries that legacy forward with a redesigned FULLCUT™ sawhead that increases the sawmill's maximum cut width to a true 26 inches. For the first time, the HM126MAX's maximum cut width matches its 26-inch maximum log diameter capacity, allowing customers to fully utilize the mill's entire cutting envelope.

That means more usable lumber from every log and the ability to mill beautiful wide live-edge slabs that simply weren't possible before, all without moving to a larger sawmill platform. Whether producing dimensional lumber or creating one-of-a-kind slabs, customers can now get more from the logs they already have.

Featuring an optional electric start engine, the HM126MAX also addresses sawyers' requests for a 26" portable sawmill that starts with a convenient turn of a key.

"The HM126 holds a special place in our company's history," said Neil Bramley, Co-Founder of Woodland Mills. "It was one of the products that helped establish Woodland Mills and introduced countless customers to portable sawmilling. With the HM126MAX, we wanted to build on that foundation by giving customers more cutting capacity while preserving the simplicity and value that made the original so successful."

"As engineers, we're always looking for ways to improve our products," added Josh Malcolm, Co-Founder of Woodland Mills. "The HM126MAX is a great example of that mindset. By introducing our FULLCUT™ sawhead design to the HM126 platform, we've created a sawmill that better utilizes its full capacity and gives customers more opportunity to turn valuable logs into valuable lumber."

The HM126MAX Portable Sawmill is available now through Woodland Mills' direct-to-customer sales model.

About Woodland Mills:

Founded in 2009 by childhood friends and engineers Neil Bramley and Josh Malcolm, Woodland Mills designs and manufactures forestry equipment for landowners, hobbyists, and professionals. From portable sawmills and wood chippers to stump grinders, log splitters, and forestry trailers, Woodland Mills products are built to help customers make the most of their land. Through a direct-to-customer model, Woodland Mills combines innovative equipment, accessible pricing, and industry-leading customer service to support customers before, during, and long after the sale. Today, Woodland Mills serves customers across North America, Europe, Australia, and beyond.

SOURCE Woodland Mills Inc.