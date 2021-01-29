Woodlands Financial Services Company Announces Extension of Stock Repurchase Program

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodlands Financial Services Company (the "Company") (OTC Pink: WDFN) today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has authorized and approved the extension of the Company's stock repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to 10% of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock, or approximately 154,300 shares, in the open market, in accordance with all applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company will continue with the appointment of D.A. Davidson & Co. as its independent repurchasing agent to repurchase shares of its common stock on its behalf.

Woodlands Financial Services Company is a financial services holding company of Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Stock Corporation. The Company through its subsidiaries provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties. Additional information on Woodlands Financial Services Company is available at www.woodlandsbank.com.

This release may contain forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements may be subject to a number of uncertainties and actual results could differ materially and, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Woodlands Financial Services Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

SOURCE Woodlands Financial Services Company

