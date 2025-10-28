Woodlands Financial Services Company Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 27, 2025, the Board of Directors of Woodlands Financial Services Company (OTC Pink: WDFN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-nine cents per share on its common stock, payable on November 28, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 14, 2025. 

Woodlands Financial Services Company is a financial services holding company of Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Stock Corporation. The Company through its holdings provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties. 

Additional information on Woodlands Financial Services Company is available at www.woodlandsbank.com.  

