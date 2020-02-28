Woodlands Financial Services Company Appoints Agent for Stock Repurchase Program

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodlands Financial Services Company (the "Company") (OTC Pink: WDFN) announced today that it has appointed D.A. Davidson & Co. as agent for their stock repurchase program that was announced February 27, 2020.

D.A. Davidson & Co. will execute on behalf of the Company's stock repurchase program and in accordance with their instructions. This arrangement will terminate on the earliest of the date that 154,300 shares of common stock are repurchased or the second business day following the Company's release of its fourth quarter 2020 earnings. Anyone interested in participating in the repurchase program should contact Troy N. Carlson, Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor at D.A. Davidson & Co. at (856) 994-6056 or tncarlson@dadco.com.

D.A. Davidson, founded in 1935, is one of the nation's leading firms providing strategic advisory services to community banks. The employee-owned company is the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest. Mr. Carlson has been assisting community banks like Woodlands for over 20 years.

Jon P. Conklin, President of the Company, stated that "with the appointment of a highly-trusted agent like D.A. Davidson, we are confident in our ability to effectively achieve our corporate objectives with the stock repurchase program. By utilizing the expertise of D.A. Davidson and Troy Carlson, we are ensured that the program will be administered in a manner that will be mutually beneficial to us and our shareholders."

Woodlands Financial Services Company is a financial services holding company of Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Stock Corporation. The Company through its subsidiaries provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties. Additional information on Woodlands Financial Services Company is available at www.woodlandsbank.com.

This release may contain forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements may be subject to a number of uncertainties and actual results could differ materially and, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Woodlands Financial Services Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

