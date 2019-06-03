WoodSpring Suites Continues Rapid Nationwide Expansion

"Every month since the acquisition, WoodSpring Suites has delivered for Choice and our owners, who appreciate the brand's operating model, franchisor support, and return on investment," said Ralph Thiergart, vice president and general manager, extended stay brands, Choice Hotels. "We're particularly pleased that a dozen extended-stay hotels have already opened this year—several of which expand our footprint in the western U.S."

The WoodSpring brand is progressing steadily toward its goal of 300 hotels open across the U.S. by the end of next year. Through May 2019, WoodSpring has opened the following hotels:

The extended-stay brand continues to draw strong interest from developers across the country. In the first quarter, Choice awarded seven WoodSpring franchise agreements and increased the brand's pipeline by 22% to 110 hotels.

"Since the Choice acquisition, the WoodSpring brand has taken off with developers and shows no sign of slowing down," said Ron Burgett, vice president, extended stay hotels development, Choice Hotels. "We're proud to bring our proven extended-stay brand to more markets and expand WoodSpring's footprint across the nation."

WoodSpring Suites hotels are purpose-built for the unique needs of extended stay travelers. Hotels offer suites with in-room kitchens and full-size refrigerators in addition to amenities like fitness centers, guest laundry rooms, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

To learn more about WoodSpring Suites, visit www.woodspring.com/ourbrand/.

About WoodSpring Suites®

WoodSpring Suites hotels offer extended stay guests a welcoming environment and straightforward stay – all affordably priced. Franchised by Choice Hotels, WoodSpring Suites is the nation's fastest-growing economy extended stay hotel brand. Each property is newly constructed and built to anticipate the needs of travelers looking for a longer-term stay. Properties feature all-suite rooms with fully equipped kitchens, flexible workspaces, and guest laundry facilities. There are more than 250 WoodSpring Suites hotels open in over 38 states and more than 100 in the pipeline across the country as of March 31, 2019. For more information, visit www.woodspring.com/ourbrand/.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This advertisement is not an offering. For New York: an offering can only be made by a prospectus filed first with the Department of Law in the State of New York. Such filing does not constitute approval by the Department of Law. For Minnesota: Ascend Collection #F-5980, Quality Inn #F-48, and Clarion #F-1673. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document may be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850 or at Development@ChoiceHotels.com.

