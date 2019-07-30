WoodSpring Suites Continues Texas Expansion with Two Openings

"Texas' booming economy makes it the perfect place to expand the WoodSpring Suites brand, especially in-demand markets like Plano and San Antonio," said Ralph Thiergart, vice president and general manager, extended stay brands, Choice Hotels. "Plano is one of the best-performing cities in the nation for job and economic growth, according to the Milken Institute, while San Antonio's thriving economy is home to six Fortune 500 companies."

WoodSpring Suites Dallas Plano Central Legacy – Plano, Texas

The 122-room hotel is located at 6801 K Ave., close to major corporations like Frontier Communications, Peloton, State Farm Insurance, PepsiCo Inc., Toyota Motor North America, Boeing, Liberty Mutual, and the Collin College Spring Creek Campus. The hotel, which was developed by Four VP GP Houston, Inc., also provides extended stay guests convenient access to dining and retail options, like the Collin Creek Mall, Fairfield Town Center, Cottonwood Creek Village, and Allen Premium Outlets.

WoodSpring Suites San Antonio Lackland Sea World – San Antonio, Texas

Situated at 7335 Northwest Loop 410, the 123-room hotel is close to Valero Energy's headquarters, the University of Texas at San Antonio, and the Northwest Vista College. It is owned by New Era LLC and is located within a short drive of popular leisure destinations, such as Sea World, Ingram Park Mall, and Gateway Hills Golf Course.

Both hotels are purpose-built for the unique needs of extended stay travelers and offer the following features:

Three suite layouts—all of which are 100-percent smoke free and equipped with an in-room kitchen featuring a full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove

Expanded lobby with a coffee station

Free Wi-Fi and guest parking

24-hour fitness center

Guest laundry room

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Choice Hotels to add another WoodSpring hotel to our growing portfolio," said Ian McClure, president, Four VP GP Houston, Inc., which currently owns 22 WoodSpring Suites hotels and has several more in the pipeline, including in Corpus Christi and Webster, Texas. "With the WoodSpring Suites Dallas Plano Central Legacy, we are meeting guests' demand for more extended stay options in the Lone Star State."

"We're proud to expand our WoodSpring hotel portfolio—this time in San Antonio," said Chris Stevens, Manager, New Era LLC. I look forward continuing to grow our WoodSpring operations with additional hotels in development in San Antonio and Fort Worth, Texas. We value our relationship with Choice as they expand the WoodSpring Suites brand across the country."

To learn more about WoodSpring Suites, visit www.woodspring.com/ourbrand/.

