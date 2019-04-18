WoodSpring Suites Continues United States Expansion with Orlando Opening

"Orlando is an amazing growth market not only for its jobs-building economy, but because of its ability to attract tourists from around the world. And as the city continues to grow, so does the need for affordable extended-stay accommodations for vacationers, families between homes, and folks in town for long-term project work," said Ralph Thiergart, vice president and general manager, extended stay brands, Choice Hotels. "Guests who choose this new hotel will be close to major central Florida businesses, as well as the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, the second largest convention center in the U.S. hosting 1.4 million attendees annually. All of these factors — plus this hotel's proximity to renowned theme parks and attractions like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, which together employ over 75,000 people — are just a taste of what makes Orlando and central Florida ideal for our southeast expansion."

The WoodSpring Suites Orlando International Drive is located at 11781 International Dr., near many dining and entertainment opportunities, including the Fun Spot America amusement park, The Wheel at ICON Park, and Discovery Cove. Extended-Stay guests will have access to prominent corporations like Mitsubishi, Hitachi Power Systems, and Lockheed Martin. The hotel is also a short drive from the University of Central Florida and Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets.

The WoodSpring Suites brand is designed to meet the needs of extended-stay guests across the country, whether it's for several days, weeks or even longer. The new 138-room WoodSpring Suites Orlando International Drive features three suite layouts, each equipped with an in-room kitchen featuring a full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. The hotel also has an expanded lobby with a coffee station, free Wi-Fi, a fitness center, guest laundry room open 24 hours, and is 100-percent smoke free.

"It has been a pleasure working with Choice Hotels in developing this new extended-stay hotel. When considering this great location and how much WoodSpring Suites has to offer, we think it'll be a fantastic addition to the Orlando area and a hit for people looking for something that fits them better for longer-term stays," said Jorita Carr of Emerald Eagles, LP.

About WoodSpring Suites®

WoodSpring Suites hotels offer extended stay guests a welcoming environment and straightforward stay – all affordably priced. Franchised by Choice Hotels, WoodSpring Suites is the nation's fastest-growing economy extended stay hotel brand. Each property is newly-constructed and built to anticipate the needs of travelers looking for a longer-term stay. Properties feature all-suite rooms with fully-equipped kitchens, flexible workspaces, and guest laundry facilities. There are more than 250 WoodSpring Suites hotels open in over 38 states and more than 100 in the pipeline across the country as of December 31, 2018. For more information, visit www.woodspring.com/ourbrand/ .

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of December 31, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

