WoodSpring Suites Expands Footprint in Southwest Florida

"The opening of the WoodSpring Suites Naples highlights our commitment to grow the brand strategically in areas sought-out by guests and developers alike," said Ralph Thiergart, vice president and general manager, extended stay brands, Choice Hotels. "Florida's thriving economy, backed by sustained job growth, continues to create a positive opportunity for the brand. We look forward to working with Gold Coast Premier Properties to provide outstanding extended-stay accommodations for visitors at this WoodSpring Suites and others throughout the state."

Located at 3786 Whitelake Blvd., the WoodSpring Suites Naples is conveniently located near several hospitals and businesses, including the Beasley Broadcast Group, Florida Gulf Coast University, Health Management Associates, Physicians Regional Medical Group, and the future Collier County Sports Complex. The property is also within driving distance to the Southwest Florida International and Naples Municipal airports.

The four-story,123-room hotel features three distinct suite layouts, each equipped with an in-room kitchen with a full-size refrigerator, stove, and microwave. In addition to being 100-percent smoke free, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi, an expanded lobby with a coffee station, and guest laundry room.

The Naples hotel is the second WoodSpring Suites location opened by Gold Coast Premier Properties, joining the WoodSpring Suites Miami Southwest. The developer has plans to open several more WoodSpring Suites properties, including additional projects in Florida as well as California, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

About WoodSpring Suites®

WoodSpring Suites hotels offer extended stay guests a welcoming environment and straightforward stay – all affordably priced. Franchised by Choice Hotels, WoodSpring Suites is the nation's fastest-growing economy extended stay hotel brand. Each property is newly-constructed and built to anticipate the needs of travelers looking for a longer-term stay. Properties feature all-suite rooms with fully-equipped kitchens, flexible workspaces, and guest laundry facilities. There are more than 250 WoodSpring Suites hotels open in over 38 states and more than 100 in the pipeline across the country as of December 31, 2018. For more information, visit www.woodspring.com/ourbrand/.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of December 31, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

