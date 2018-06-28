WoodSpring Suites Opens Hotel in Growing San Antonio Market

"The WoodSpring Suites brand is a proven performer in the extended-stay segment and continues to be an attractive option for developers and guests throughout the country," said Ron Burgett, vice president, franchise development, WoodSpring Suites, Choice Hotels. "The San Antonio metro area is host to several public and private enterprises that fuel consistent extended-stay demand, creating ample opportunity for the WoodSpring brand. Chris Stevens, president of New Era 1V LLC, is a trusted collaborator to WoodSpring, and we look forward to working with him on another outstanding product."

The new four-story, 123-room, all-suite property is conveniently located near the San Antonio International Airport and is within driving distance to several military bases, hospitals, corporate offices, and universities. Each suite features an in-room kitchen equipped with a full-size refrigerator and free Wi-Fi. The WoodSpring Suites San Antonio Stone Oak is also 100-percent smoke free and offers an expanded lobby with a coffee station, free parking, and guest laundry room.

"The growth of San Antonio's population and its business-friendly environment make it the perfect place to add another WoodSpring Suites property. We are thrilled to work closely with Choice Hotels as they continue to expand the brand to meet growing demand," said Chris Stevens, Manager New Era SA LLC.

To learn more about WoodSpring Suites visit www.woodspring.com/ourbrand/.

About WoodSpring Suites®

WoodSpring Suites is the nation's fastest-growing economy extended-stay hotel brand. Franchised by Choice Hotels, these properties typically feature 122 all-suite rooms and are purpose-built for longer visits. There are more than 240 WoodSpring Suites hotels in over 35 states. All are new construction, with the average hotel being built in the last seven years. For more information, visit www.woodspringfranchise.com.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 550,000 rooms around the globe and, as of March 31, 2018, there are more than 900 hotels in our development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 36 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

© 2018 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodspring-suites-opens-hotel-in-growing-san-antonio-market-300673840.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

