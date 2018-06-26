WoodSpring Suites Opens Hotel on Florida Coast

"The opening of the WoodSpring Suites Deerfield Beach expands the brand's presence in Florida, where there is high demand for extended-stay options. Broward County, in particular, continues to see strong year-over-year growth for visitors and construction, making it the perfect option for guests and developers," said Ron Burgett, vice president, franchise development, WoodSpring Suites, Choice Hotels. "I can't think of better teammates to grow the brand than Brookwood Hotels and Nationwide Hotel Management Company."

The new four-story, 119-room property is minutes away from Publix Distribution Center, Florida Atlantic University, several major health care facilities, and the Everglades Wildlife Management Area. As with all WoodSpring Suites hotels, each suite features an in-room kitchen equipped with a full-size refrigerator. The WoodSpring Suites Deerfield Beach hotel boasts an expanded lobby and 100-percent smoke-free premises. The property also offers pet-friendly accommodations, family suites, lobby coffee station, and guest laundry room.

"Our collaboration with Choice Hotels, beginning with the acquisition of WoodSpring Suites, has been second to none. We've truly enjoyed our combined efforts to develop and expand the brand at a record pace and bring it to more markets where there's a need for longer-term stays," said Darien Wright, COO, Brookwood Hotels. "Deerfield Beach is the ideal area to bring the brand given the surge of local businesses, leisure, and hospitality."

About WoodSpring Suites®

WoodSpring Suites is the nation's fastest-growing economy extended-stay hotel brand. Franchised by Choice Hotels, these properties typically feature 122 all-suite rooms and are purpose-built for longer visits. There are more than 240 WoodSpring Suites hotels in over 35 states. All are new construction, with the average hotel being built in the last seven years. For more information, visit www.woodspringfranchise.com.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 550,000 rooms around the globe and, as of March 31, 2018, there are more than 900 hotels in our development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 36 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

