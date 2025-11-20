WOODWARD PARK PARTNERS ADVISES TILSON TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT ON §363 SALE TO ITG COMMUNICATIONS AND CLEARPLAN CONSULTING

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodward Park Partners is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive investment banking advisor to Tilson Technology Management ("Tilson"), a leading provider of network deployment, consulting and utility services, on its sale under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to ITG Communications ("ITG") and ClearPlan Consulting ("ClearPlan").

The acquisitions combine Tilson's broadband and wireless consulting, engineering and infrastructure expertise with ITG's large-scale field services and ClearPlan's government program management capabilities. Together, the companies are positioned to meet rising demand for broadband and critical infrastructure deployment, including opportunities driven by federal digital-equity initiatives.

"Tilson has long been recognized as one of the most innovative firms in telecommunications and utility infrastructure," said Andrew Bracy, Managing Director at Woodward Park Partners. "We are proud to have advised Tilson through a complex process and believe these combinations enhance strategic platforms to address the nation's most pressing infrastructure needs."

Tilson Technology Management (www.tilsontech.com), headquartered in Portland, Maine, is a professional services and network infrastructure firm serving telecommunications, utility and government customers. Tilson provides consulting, engineering and construction solutions that help clients design, build and operate complex wireline and wireless networks.

ITG Communications (www.itgcomm.com), based in Hendersonville, Tennessee, is a national provider of installation, maintenance and construction services to leading broadband and telecommunications operators. Operating in more than 40 states, ITG's team of technicians delivers high-quality, customer-facing field services with a strong record of safety, reliability and execution. The company is a trusted partner to major carriers and network providers supporting large-scale buildouts across the U.S.

ClearPlan Consulting (www.clearplanconsulting.com), headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, provides program management and earned value services to aerospace, defense, construction and technology clients. Its certified experts specialize in EVMS compliance, scheduling integration and data-driven performance analytics for mission-critical programs.

About Woodward Park Partners

