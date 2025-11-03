WOODWARD PARK PARTNERS EXPANDS TEAM WITH ADDITION OF JOE LAVELY AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodward Park Partners is pleased to announce that Joe Lavely has joined the firm as a Managing Director. Based in Minneapolis, Joe brings more than 30 years of mergers and acquisitions experience advising private, public, and private equity clients across a wide range of industries nationwide.

"Joe's extensive M&A background and deep client relationships make him an outstanding addition to our growing platform," said Gene Bitonti, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Woodward Park Partners. "Having previously worked together at Quarton International and Cowen, this move reunites our team and strengthens the collaborative culture that has defined our shared approach to advisory work for many years."

"I'm thrilled to join Woodward Park Partners and to once again work alongside colleagues I deeply respect," said Lavely. "The opportunity to reunite with former teammates and build something exceptional together—anchored in senior-level engagement, trusted client relationships, and high-quality execution—is incredibly exciting."

Before joining Woodward Park Partners, Joe was a Managing Director at Metronome Partners, where he advised middle-market clients across a variety of industries on strategic transactions. Prior to Metronome, he spent four years with Quarton International and its acquiror Cowen Inc., advising private and institutional clients on both sell-side and buy-side mandates. Earlier in his career, Joe helped build Greene Holcomb Fisher from its inception into a nationally recognized advisory firm with four offices and more than 35 bankers prior to its sale to Bank of Montreal. He began his career at Piper Jaffray, where he held roles in both investment banking and research.

Joe earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Kansas. Outside of work, he enjoys golfing during Minnesota's short summers and playing guitar when the weather keeps him indoors. He lives in Maple Grove, Minnesota, with his wife and two sons.

ABOUT WOODWARD PARK PARTNERS

Woodward Park Partners is a middle-market focused investment banking firm. The firm specializes in providing high-touch advisory services with unparalleled senior professional involvement to financial sponsors, private business owners and publicly-traded companies. The firm's expertise covers a wide spectrum of transaction types, including private company sales, divestitures, mergers & acquisitions and other financial advisory engagements.

