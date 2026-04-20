Woodway Assurance adds new feature to EviData to help organizations address anonymization risk under Quebec privacy regulations and the EU's GDPR

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Woodway Assurance is unveiling a new EviData™ feature designed to help organizations better understand, assess and address anonymization risk in response to requirements in Quebec privacy regulations and expectations under the E.U.'s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The company will launch the new capability later today at an event in Toronto co-organized with PwC Canada focused on AI risk, privacy and governance.

The new feature operationalizes emerging best practices that recognize inference as a fundamental dimension of privacy risk in de-identified data. Across jurisdictions, including Quebec and some in Europe, regulatory frameworks increasingly acknowledge that assessing whether data can be considered anonymous requires going beyond traditional notions of identifiability to account for what can be inferred about individuals. The new feature aligns with these evolving expectations and enables organizations to use data for analytics, research, and AI while systematically accounting for inference-related risks.

Inferences are typically described as the possibility that someone could learn something sensitive about an individual without necessarily singling out their record. In practice, organizations have struggled to interpret and operationalize inference risk assessments. EviData software now includes metrics and thresholds to evaluate inference alongside other recognized privacy risks, such as re-identification, through a fully automated process. This helps organizations assess privacy implications more rigorously, in context and at scale, while giving teams a more complete view of their exposure, including inference considerations.

"Clients that operate nationally in Canada have been asking for a practical way to address Quebec's anonymization requirements, including the inferences criterion, because this has been difficult to apply consistently in practice," said Dr. Khaled El Emam, Founder and CEO of Woodway Assurance, the company behind EviData. "This new feature helps organizations get a more complete and defensible view of data risk through an automated process built to support real-world data-sharing, analytics and AI use cases, and to build greater trust in how data is used."

EviData is the first-of-its-kind software for independent, AI-enabled and automated privacy assurance. It helps organizations assess the re-identification risk of de-identified and synthetic datasets through clear, automated reports that support more defensible data-sharing and AI decisions. EviData's newly integrated AI companion helps users better understand their reports, the factors driving risk levels and ways to reduce risk while preserving data utility. Together, these capabilities give organizations clearer risk visibility, stronger evidence and a clearer basis for decision-making.

Regulators have signaled that anonymization practices should be subject to independent review by credible third parties, not just internal judgment alone. That means organizations need stronger evidence and documentation to support their anonymization claims. EviData helps them build that more credible foundation.

Download the EviData data sheet for details.

SOURCE Woodway Assurance