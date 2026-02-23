Woodway Assurance unveils EviData 2.0 with new AI companion, EviChat

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Today Woodway Assurance unveiled EviData™ 2.0, featuring EviChat™, a new AI companion that enhances the user experience with EviData, its flagship software that enables responsible data use by automating privacy risk assessments for de-identified and synthetic datasets.

Khaled El Emam, CEO and Founder, Woodway Assurance (CNW Group/Woodway Assurance)

Organizations need data to innovate, but analytics and AI projects can stall when teams cannot show their data has been properly de-identified. EviData generates a clear, independent report on a dataset's re-identification risk mapped to recognized guidance and standards, including those from the Ontario Information and Privacy Commissioner and ISO. What once took weeks of manual, complex work by external consultants can be completed by a user in minutes. With EviChat now seamlessly built into that workflow, users can ask questions about their results and their interpretation, how to reduce risk, how to convert risk results into other practical deliverables, and continue to advance their projects.

Users upload their de-identified or synthetic dataset in EviData and run an assessment. Once the report is generated, they have the option to view it, download it or chat with the AI companion. They can ask EviChat follow-up questions about what their report is saying, how privacy risk was assessed, what drove a higher or lower result and identify practical ways to reduce risk while preserving data utility.

"EviData helps teams move from uncertainty to evidence they can stand behind," said Dr. Khaled El Emam, Founder and CEO of Woodway Assurance. "With EviChat now added to the experience, users can ask follow-up questions right away, without reliance on extra interpretation. It changes the game for risk assessments because teams can get those answers themselves – and that's liberating. Early users have told us they got goosebumps, because it's that fast, easy and useful."

Tested for accuracy, consistency and output quality, EviChat draws on a curated knowledgebase of resources and the user's report generated by the software, plus additional tuning, and is designed to give clear, concise answers, pointing to relevant sources. It was built using TELUS Digital's Fuel iXTM enterprise AI platform, which helps organizations build and manage generative AI applications with governance and control.

EviData and EviChat are revolutionizing the privacy compliance landscape by democratizing risk assessments in the enterprise, making it easier for data analysts, business leaders and AI experts to assess their data and accelerate decisions about data access and data sharing. This empowers organizations to use data responsibly and stay competitive with data-driven innovation.

SOURCE Woodway Assurance