Woodway Assurance receives $1 million in funding for data privacy assurance solution EviData

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - New Canadian technology company Woodway Assurance is proud to announce that it has closed an oversubscribed seed funding round for its flagship product, EviData™, raising $1 million. This shows strong investor conviction that independent, standards-aligned and automated data assurance is becoming a necessary layer for data-driven organizations, and confidence that Woodway's management team, with its deep experience in researching, developing and commercializing privacy enhancing technologies, is well positioned to deliver it. The round was led by Aventure Capital, with participation from other angel investors.

"EviData addresses a growing pain point for organizations trying to clear roadblocks to responsible data use. I was very impressed with the vision for this transformative product, its significant potential and the plans for bringing it to market," said Aventure Capital co-founder Frederic Boulanger. "We expect the solution to become an essential layer in the modern data stack."

Organizations across health and life sciences, financial services and other sectors depend on data for research, analytics and AI projects, but they are under growing pressure to prove that their de-identification practices can stand up to scrutiny. When organizations, partners or clients don't have the technical expertise to verify claims that datasets are properly de-identified, decisions can stall or default to a "no." EviData is the first-of-its-kind software solution designed to turn that into a managed and defensible "yes" so data can be accessed, used and shared responsibly.

Running inside the client's environment and requiring minimal expertise, EviData uses AI-driven automation to assess an uploaded de-identified or synthetic dataset for privacy and utility. Within minutes it generates a clear, auditable third-party report with documented and reliable evidence of whether a dataset can be treated as non-personal information, mapped to guidance from Canadian regulators and the ISO standards.

"It's no longer enough for data teams to say they protect privacy. They now have to prove they're meeting contemporary standards," said Dr. Khaled El Emam, founder and CEO of Woodway Assurance, Canada Research Chair in Medical AI at the University of Ottawa. "This funding will help us reach more organizations that need a practical way to comply with privacy rules and show with independent evidence that their data can be trusted, so they can get faster approvals without losing data utility. EviData makes that assurance fast, repeatable and reliable so teams can keep innovating with their data and AI projects."

Woodway Assurance launched in early fall 2025, EviData is already in market and being deployed with early customers to support research, analytics and product development across multiple data-intensive sectors, and the company is already generating revenue. The new funding will help accelerate the company's growth by building out its capacity in sales, marketing and customer success, and by continuing to enhance the technological capabilities of EviData that are helping organizations scale de-identification assurance across projects.

SOURCE Woodway Assurance