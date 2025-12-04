WOODY'S BRANDS NAMES RAY RISLEY AS PRESIDENT

Former TGI Fridays president and chief operating officer joins parent of Little Woodrow's, Woody's Hideaway and Eddie's Tavern

HOUSTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Woody's Brands, operator of bar brands and social gaming venues including Little Woodrow's, Woody's Hideaway, Eddie's Tavern and more across Texas and Louisiana, has appointed hospitality industry veteran Ray Risley as president to accelerate growth and operational excellence across its diverse portfolio of brands.

Ray Risley, Woody's Brands President

Risley most recently served as president and chief operating officer of TGI Fridays, a $1.5 billion organization with 650 units across 51 countries. At TGI Fridays, he led transformative operational improvements that resulted in dramatic gains in customer satisfaction metrics.

Previously, Risley was chief executive officer of Via 313 Pizzeria, president and chief operating officer of Whiskey Cake and Ida Claire, and president of Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse.

"Ray has 30 years of experience with top brands. His appointment represents a pivotal moment for Woody's Brands as we accelerate our growth trajectory and strengthen our position as an emerging leader in the bar and social gaming space," said Bob Wilson, Woody's Brands CEO. "His proven ability to scale operations and build high-performing teams makes him the ideal leader to help us execute our expansion plans while maintaining the neighborhood authenticity that defines our brands."

At Woody's Brands, Risley will oversee all aspects of its 42 locations, with a focus on accelerating unit growth and optimizing operational performance across all brands while supporting the company's long-term strategic vision.

"Woody's Brands has built something truly special: authentic neighborhood gathering places that foster community and create memorable experiences," said Risley. "With a strong foundation and a unique portfolio of eatertainment concepts, the company is perfectly positioned for the next phase of growth."

Woody's Brands growth plans include two recently announced openings in the Houston and Dallas areas. A new Woody's Hideaway, an "eatertainment" concept featuring Full Swing golf simulator bays, karaoke, multiple Diamond pool tables and full-service bars and kitchens, will open in Conroe in December.

The company will also expand its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this spring with the opening of its 24th Little Woodrow's location in Frisco at Stonebriar Centre. The popular Little Woodrow's brand is known across Texas as the go-to destination for sports watching, trivia nights, happy hours, elevated bar food, competitive social gaming and special events.

About Woody's Brands

Founded in Houston in 1995, Woody's Brands operates a diverse portfolio of brands in the bar, food and social gaming space. With 42 total locations across Texas and Louisiana, including Little Woodrow's, Woody's Hideaway, Eddie's Tavern and others, the company offers an unmatched mix of casual dining options, full-service neighborhood bars, sports viewing experiences and a wide variety of competitive social games including pool, golf simulators, darts, yard games and more. To learn more, visit www.woodysbrands.com.

