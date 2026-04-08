Woolpert Appoints AEG Industry Leader David Martin as Executive Vice President, Global Operations

Martin joins Woolpert's executive leadership team to support continued global growth and operational integration.

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has appointed David Martin as Executive Vice President, Global Operations, adding a seasoned architecture, engineering, and geospatial leader to its executive team. Martin will play a key role in guiding Woolpert's global operations as the firm continues to expand its footprint and client services worldwide.

Woolpert has appointed David Martin as Executive Vice President, Global Operations

Martin brings more than 35 years of leadership experience across the AEG industry, with deep expertise in operations, financial management, mergers and acquisitions, organizational growth, and supporting major federal clients, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Air Force Civil Engineering Center, U.S. Department of Defense, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, and U.S. Department of Energy.

In his new role, Martin will work closely with Woolpert's executive team to enhance operational alignment, strengthen collaboration across firm sectors and corporate support functions, and ensure the organization is positioned to deliver sustained, long‑term strategic growth. He will be based in Woolpert's Pittsburgh office.

With the completion of nine strategic acquisitions over the past four years, Woolpert now has more than 3,200 employees across five continents and annual revenues exceeding $750 million. Martin's appointment reflects the firm's continued investment in leadership and infrastructure to support its growing team and increasingly diverse global client base.

"Looking ahead, my focus is on anticipating the people, processes, and tools Woolpert will need to succeed as a global organization," Martin said. "In the near term, that means identifying opportunities to better align how we work so we can create additional value for both our clients and our employees."

Prior to joining Woolpert, Martin held senior leadership roles at Michael Baker International and Larson Design Group. Most recently, he served as president and chief executive officer of Larson Design Group, where he led key organizational growth and corporate development initiatives, including expanding the firm's market reach and establishing and scaling its federal market practice. Martin holds a Bachelor of Architectural Engineering degree from Pennsylvania State University, Master of Business Administration from Clemson University, and is a graduate of the Senior Executives Institute from ACEC.

Woolpert President and Chief Executive Officer Neil Churman said Martin's leadership experience and collaborative approach closely align with the firm's strategic priorities.

"Dave is known for building alignment across teams and bringing structure and clarity to complex environments," Churman said. "As Woolpert continues to grow globally, his operational expertise and people‑focused leadership will be instrumental in helping us work more effectively across the firm and deliver outstanding results for our clients. We are excited to have him on the team and look forward to the impact he will have as we continue to grow together."

About Woolpert

Woolpert is a global leader in architecture, engineering, and geospatial (AEG) services, with over a century of experience driving innovation and delivering impact. We fuse deep technical expertise with a forward-thinking mindset to solve complex challenges across the public, private, and government sectors. Woolpert is proud to be a certified Great Place to Work, a Top 25 Building Design+Construction firm, a Top 50 Engineering News-Record Design firm, and a Global Top 100 Geospatial company. Woolpert operates from more than 75 offices across five continents—building smarter, more resilient communities around the world. Learn more at woolpert.com.

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SOURCE Woolpert