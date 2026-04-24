Woolpert Ranks No. 36 on ENR Top 500 Design Firms List

Continued global expansion and strategic acquisitions fuel steady growth.

DAYTON, Ohio, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has improved its ranking to No. 36 on Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms list for 2026. ENR's annual ranking evaluates firms that provide engineering, architecture, environmental, and related design services based on design revenue generated in the United States and abroad.

In 2025, Woolpert grew from approximately 2,700 to more than 3,200 employees across five continents, while annual revenue increased from roughly $650 million in 2024 to more than $750 million in 2025.

The ranking highlights Woolpert's momentum under President and CEO Neil Churman, who was appointed to the role in January 2025. Since then, the firm accelerated its expansion throughout the year through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, adding more than 500 employees and strengthening its architecture, engineering, and geospatial capabilities across the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

In 2025, Woolpert welcomed two strategic acquisitions — Bluesky International, the largest commercial aerial survey firm in the United Kingdom and government's supplier of choice for aerial photography and height data, and Dawood Engineering, an award-winning multidisciplinary engineering and geospatial technology firm with operations across the eastern United States and established Woolpert's presence in Poland. In April 2026, Woolpert also announced its acquisition of UMC Architects, a U.K.-based architecture firm known for its industrial, logistics, and large‑scale redevelopment expertise.

In addition to financial and geographic growth, Woolpert marked several internal milestones in 2025, including earning its ninth Great Place to Work certification, launching its Great Place to Give charitable giving program, and recording the company's highest level of annual sales in its 115-year history.

Churman said the firm's rising ENR ranking reflects the firm's steady growth in revenue, capabilities, and global reach.

"This latest achievement reflects how our people are coming together globally to deliver complex, meaningful work for our clients," Churman said. "From data centers and defense to maritime, mining, transportation, and large‑scale geospatial programs, we continue to support projects that matter. We're building a company that grows with purpose by investing in our people, our capabilities, and the communities we serve."

About Woolpert

Woolpert is a global leader in architecture, engineering, and geospatial (AEG) services, with over a century of experience driving innovation and delivering impact. We fuse deep technical expertise with a forward-thinking mindset to solve complex challenges across the public, private, and government sectors. Woolpert is proud to be a certified Great Place to Work, a Top 25 Building Design+Construction firm, a Top 50 Engineering News-Record Design firm, and a Global Top 100 Geospatial company. Woolpert operates from more than 75 offices across five continents—building smarter, more resilient communities around the world. Learn more at woolpert.com.

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SOURCE Woolpert