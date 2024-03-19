Woolpert Promotes Chief Corporate Development Officer Neil Churman to President

Churman will lead Woolpert's operational execution and advance its strategic plan.

PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Churman has been promoted to president of Woolpert. As president, Churman will oversee the company's four major business sectors and ensure acquisitions are integrated optimally with these sectors. Churman takes over as president from Scott Cattran, who remains the company's board chair and chief executive officer. Churman previously served as chief corporate development officer, leading the identification, execution, and integration of Woolpert's acquisition strategy.

"Neil has done an outstanding job bringing new companies to Woolpert that complement our organic growth strategy and fit our company culture," Cattran said. "Having Neil oversee the sectors, which are strengthened by these acquisitions, provides the optimal company structure to ensure success for our hard-working employees and new employees who come to Woolpert."

Churman said a continued focus on people is among his top priorities. Last year, Woolpert earned its seventh Great Place to Work certification.

"My primary mission is to ensure that we continue to advance a balanced strategy, which leads with creating a great place to work for our employees, while building on our culture of high performance and industry leadership," Churman said. "This means continuing to evolve strategically and sustainably, continuing to exceed our clients' expectations, and building a supportive culture where employees can achieve their personal development goals while advancing those of the firm."

Prior to Woolpert, Churman's experience focused on strategic growth in the architecture, engineering, and geospatial industries, including roles at TRC Companies, 7 Mile Advisors, Morrissey Goodale, and Michael Baker International. He earned an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and a bachelor's degree in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

Cattran lauded Churman for his ability to drive growth, see the big picture, and create a strong and unified company culture.

"Neil has a deep understanding of what we have been working to accomplish, and his commitment to Woolpert's long-term strategic plan has been key to the breadth and success of our growth in recent years," Cattran said. "His expertise and vision will figure prominently in Woolpert becoming the premier global AEG firm as we complete our current strategic plan and look forward to our next under Neil's leadership."

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Global Top 100 Geospatial Company, a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, has earned seven Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,000 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

