Woolpert to Support USACE I-ATLAS Coastal Mapping and Nautical Charting Efforts Under $49.9M Contract

Data collected and processed under the contract will aid in assessing storm and disaster impacts, identifying debris and vegetation changes, and informing infrastructure planning and relief spending.

DAYTON, Ohio, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District has selected Woolpert to support its Interagency Airborne Technologies for Lidar, Analysis, and Surveying (I-ATLAS) center under a two-year, $49.9 million contract.

Formerly known as the Joint Airborne Lidar Bathymetry Technical Center of Expertise (JALBTCX), Woolpert has supported I-ATLAS since 2010. I-ATLAS conducts operations and research in airborne lidar bathymetry and related technologies to support coastal mapping and charting needs for multiple federal agencies, including USACE, the U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Geological Survey, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Under the new contract, Woolpert will provide comprehensive operations, maintenance, and technical support for the I-ATLAS mission. This work includes sensor operation and maintenance, data processing, and development of products derived from airborne lidar data. Woolpert will also conduct scientific studies and evaluations, prepare technical reports, develop conceptual designs, and implement sensor improvements, modifications, and upgrades to meet evolving mission requirements.

I-ATLAS and its partner organizations use coastal and inland waterway data to support a wide range of applications, including dredging, erosion monitoring, environmental monitoring, sediment management, volumetric analysis, coastal flooding, and safe navigation. The data plays a critical role in managing federal navigation and flood risk management projects, assessing storm and disaster impacts, identifying debris and vegetation changes, updating nautical charts, and informing infrastructure planning and relief spending.

Since its inception in 1998, I-ATLAS has been vital in acquiring emergency response data following natural disasters such as Hurricanes Katrina, Sandy, Maria, and Florence.

"We are honored to extend our long-standing support of USACE and the I-ATLAS mission," said Woolpert Geospatial Program Director Mark Brooks. "I-ATLAS remains a vital national resource, and we look forward to contributing to the center's next phase of impact across the U.S. and globally as each partner continues their commitment to advancing airborne lidar bathymetry and its data uses."

The contract is underway and will conclude March 2028.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is a global leader in architecture, engineering, and geospatial (AEG) services, with over a century of experience driving innovation and delivering impact. We fuse deep technical expertise with a forward-thinking mindset to solve complex challenges across the public, private, and government sectors. Woolpert is proud to be a certified Great Place to Work, a Top 25 Building Design+Construction firm, a Top 50 Engineering News-Record Design firm, and a Global Top 100 Geospatial company. Woolpert operates from more than 75 offices across five continents—building smarter, more resilient communities around the world. Learn more at woolpert.com.

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SOURCE Woolpert