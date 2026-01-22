Woori IO, an OSR Company, Highlights FDA Clarification on Non-Medical Wearables as a Catalyst for Accelerated Commercial Launch

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woori IO, an OSR company developing next-generation noninvasive glucose monitoring technologies, today commented on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recent clarification regarding non-medical-grade wearable devices, noting that the FDA's position establishes a regulatory framework highly conducive to Woori IO's commercialization strategy.

The FDA has clarified that consumer wearable products providing non-medical, wellness-oriented health insights—when appropriately labeled and marketed—generally fall outside the scope of medical device pre-market review. Woori IO believes this regulatory clarity enables the Company to meaningfully accelerate time-to-market by first launching consumer-grade, lifestyle-management wearable solutions, while continuing its longer-term development roadmap toward medical-grade noninvasive continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems.

Phased Commercial Strategy Aligned with Global Platform Partnerships

Woori IO is pursuing a two-phase commercialization strategy designed to balance speed, regulatory discipline, and long-term clinical ambition:

Phase 1: Consumer-Grade Wellness Wearables

Products and software features intended to provide noninvasive, glucose-related insights for lifestyle, nutrition, and activity management. These offerings are positioned as general wellness tools and are not intended for diagnosis, treatment, or clinical decision-making.

Phase 2: Medical-Grade CGM Solutions

Devices intended to deliver clinically actionable glucose data for diabetes management, to be advanced through appropriate regulatory pathways, either via smartwatch-integrated systems or Woori IO's own standalone wearable platforms.

This approach aligns with Woori IO's previously announced collaboration initiatives involving Samsung Electronics–related smartwatch platforms, where early integration as a consumer wellness feature provides a scalable entry point to market while longer-term medical validation proceeds in parallel.

Woori IO emphasized that the FDA's clarification allows the Company to decouple early commercialization from longer medical-device approval timelines without compromising scientific rigor or future regulatory objectives. By launching first in the consumer wellness category, Woori IO aims to accelerate user adoption, generate real-world performance data, and deepen ecosystem partnerships, while maintaining a clear pathway toward regulated medical applications.

"We view the FDA's clarification as a meaningful development," said Sunkie Park, CEO of Woori IO. "It supports responsible innovation by clearly distinguishing wellness insights from regulated medical claims, enabling faster market entry while we continue investing in clinical validation."

Implications for OSR Holdings' Digital Health Strategy

Woori IO's accelerated commercialization roadmap supports OSR Holdings' broader strategy of building a scalable digital health platform that integrates early consumer adoption with longer-term regulated healthcare solutions. OSR Holdings believes this stepwise approach enhances value creation by shortening commercialization cycles while preserving upside potential from future medical-grade approvals.

"We expect to complete the previously announced share exchange with Woori IO next week and look forward to formally welcoming Woori IO into the OSR Holdings ecosystem," said Tim Smith, Head of IR at OSR Holdings. "The timing is particularly compelling, as recent FDA regulatory clarity reinforces our phased commercialization strategy and supports responsible, accelerated market entry for innovative digital health solutions."

OSR Holdings expects to complete the previously announced share exchange transaction with Woori IO on January 26, 2026, subject to the completion of customary closing procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated regulatory activities, clinical development plans, market expansion, strategic collaborations, and expected benefits from the integration of Woori IO into OSR Group. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, clinical trial outcomes, operational challenges, market conditions, integration risks, and other factors described in OSR Holdings, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. OSR Holdings and Woori IO undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About OSR Holdings, Inc.

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovation approaches to health and wellness. Through its subsidiaries, OSRH is engaged in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device technologies. Its vision is to build a portfolio of breakthrough healthcare solutions to improve global health outcomes. Learn more at www.OSR-Holdings.com.

About Woori IO Co., Ltd.

Woori IO is a South Korea-based medical device company developing noninvasive biosensing technologies for glucose monitoring and beyond. Its proprietary NIRS-based system enables accurate, pain-free glucose tracking and is designed for integration into wearables. The company has been recognized by a leading global consumer electronics company's startup program for its innovation in NIGM technology.

