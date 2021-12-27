Wooster Based Marinello Realty Announces Merger With Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, an Ohio Based BHHS Affiliate

MASON, Ohio, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marinello Realty announced today that it is merging with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, a top Ohio-based brokerage. Marinello Realty is a market leader in the Wooster, Ohio real estate industry. The merger will be effective at the end of December, 2021.

"Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty shares the same culture and vision as we do and this merger will benefit both my agents and our clients as well," said Marinello. Amy Marinello started Marinello Realty in 2009. Amy, along with her 25 agents, are a trusted resource in the community. Marinello says, "We look forward to maintaining our high level of recognition in the area and are excited to be able to offer more advanced tools and resources to all of our clients."

"We are thrilled to have Amy and her team of top agents at Marinello Realty join our brokerage. Our mission is to build a brokerage with the best in class professionals throughout Ohio and the surrounding states. This merger marks a giant leap forward towards that goal," said David Mussari, Managing Partner of Professional Realty. "Their culture, professionalism, and local community involvement are unparalleled in the region and are perfectly aligned with our vision of the future."

When merged, the companies will operate under the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty name and Amy Marinello will act as one of the Principal Brokers for the State of Ohio while working with Professional Realty's leadership team to continue to grow the local market and the company at large.

About Marinello Realty

Marinello Realty was founded in 2009 by Amy Marinello, a 25 year real estate veteran. The company is a market leader in the Wooster, OH community. Since its founding, it has grown to include 25 licensed agents, servicing hundreds of real estate clients each year. The company has earned an impeccable reputation for honesty and integrity in the real estate industry and with the many clients that they serve.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty is in the top 25 BHHS affiliates nationwide and has been recognized as one of the top 500 real estate brokerages in the nation. The brokerage's current 650 agents and 37 offices service the Ohio major markets of Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Akron, and Dayton as well as the surrounding areas. Professional Realty also serves Northern KY and Parkersburg, WV. Professional Realty is a full service real estate brokerage which handles residential sales, commercial sales and leasing, relocation assistance, and property management.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world's fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals, nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and the Middle East, and more than $119 billion in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

