Wordly Passes 200 Million Minute Translation Milestone On Journey to Bridge Global Language Gap

Company Accelerates Mission By Enhancing AI-Powered Translation Platform With Cvent Integration and 6 Additional Language Options

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wordly , the leading provider of AI-powered translation services, announced a major adoption achievement for its translation platform exceeding 200 million minutes of live translation - making it the first SaaS solution designed for meetings and events to reach this milestone. The company also expanded their platform with an integration to Cvent and 6 additional languages translation options. The new features are part of the company's mission to make it easy and affordable for organizations of all sizes to bridge the global language gap and make meetings more accessible for everyone.

Translation Milestone

Launched in 2019, the Wordly translation platform provides real-time translation into 25 languages for over 600 global customers and 1 Million Users in technology, professional services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, non-profit, and local government markets. The company has powered over 200 Million Minutes of translation at more than 30,000 conferences, webinars, meetings, and training sessions in the past 3 years.

According to benchmark research conducted by Dimensional Research, 72% of meeting and event planners expect to see an increase in the frequency of multilingual meetings and events - and 76% report they are increasing their use of translation in order to increase attendee inclusion and engagement as well as event attendance and attendee satisfaction. "The research shows there is strong demand for flexible ways to offer live translation and Wordly is filling the gap with our easy to use, on-demand solution," said Dave Deasy, Wordly CMO and author of the translation usage research report. "We believe the key to bridging the multilingual meeting language gap is making it easy and affordable for organizations of all sizes to offer live translation and support their DEI initiatives."

Cvent Integration and Cvent CONNECT Europe

Wordly is now integrated with the Cvent event management platform, enabling Cvent customers to access live translation and captions in 25 languages directly within the Attendee Hub. In-person event attendees can access the translation by scanning a QR code on their phone and virtual attendees can join via their Cvent session.

Wordly is also the Official Translation Provider for the Cvent CONNECT Europe event taking place in London October 4-6 and will be featured in the Supplier Lounge at the conference. Both in-person and virtual attendees will be able to experience live translation during the conference.

Other Integrations

In addition to Cvent, Wordly works alongside dozens of other event management, video conferencing, and webinar platforms. To see a complete list, visit the Partner Directory .

6 Additional Translation Languages

Six new language options are now available. There are 5 new input languages (Czech, Indonesian, Romanian, Thai, Vietnamese) and 1 new output language (Turkish). The platform provides live meeting translation into both audio and captions for 25 languages, including the top 10 international business languages; and supports multi-directional translation (for example, English to French, French to Spanish, Spanish to Japanese), offering over 400 language pair options. Both speakers and attendees select their preferred language from a drop-down menu creating a personalized and inclusive experience for everybody.

The Cvent integration and additional languages are all available immediately by contacting your Wordly or Cvent account representative.

About Wordly

Wordly provides next-generation AI-powered translation and interpretation solutions. The Wordly platform provides remote, real-time, simultaneous interpretation without the use of human interpreters - making it faster, easier, and more affordable to collaborate across multiple languages at once and make meetings and events more inclusive and engaging. Wordly enables organizations to unlock the potential of their multilingual teams and global markets by removing language barriers at in-person and virtual sessions. Wordly is used by over 600 businesses, associations, organizations, and government entities around the world. For more information, visit www.wordly.ai .

