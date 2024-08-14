WorkBetterNow Recognized As No. 114 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkBetterNow, a leading provider of remote talent to US businesses, has earned the rank of No. 114 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The Inc. 5000 recognizes companies based on their overall revenue growth over three years.

"Finding and retaining great talent is a constant challenge for small and midsize businesses (SMBs)," said Rob Levin, Co-Founder and Chairman of WorkBetterNow. "A lack of qualified candidates to fill open positions, rising salary expectations, and declining employee engagement have all contributed to today's talent crisis. That's why we started WorkBetterNow – to help SMBs hire and retain the incredible team they need to grow. In an SMB, every seat counts, so it's inspiring to see the success stories of our clients who now have the right people in the right seats. We're proud to be a part of that journey."

WorkBetterNow offers a talent-as-a-service solution, providing SMBs with a wide range of highly skilled remote professionals in Latin America, including executive assistants, project managers, customer service representatives, digital marketers, and more. Its streamlined process ensures a perfect match and allows businesses to gain a competitive advantage with great talent and improved efficiency.

"WorkBetterNow has been our strategic talent partner in driving sustainable growth. With their dedicated remote professionals, we've seen a 100% retention rate in our high-value clients and a 40% boost in productivity for our engineering leadership. Their team has become an integral part of our operations, and I can confidently say that WorkBetterNow's impact on Influence Mobile has been nothing short of transformative."– Daniel Todd, CEO of Influence Mobile, an Inc. 5000 company.

"Our own company is powered by over 80% of Latin American talent, coming from the same talent pool we utilize to serve our clients. I'm incredibly proud of both the WorkBetterNow team and our rockstar professionals supporting our clients," said Andrew Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of WorkBetterNow. "Their dedication and passion for learning have been a major factor in our – and our clients' – success. I'm excited to see what the future holds as we continue to innovate and connect businesses with top talent."

For a complete list of results of the Inc. 5000, including criteria, company profiles, and more, visit www.inc.com/inc5000/2024 .

About WorkBetterNow

WorkBetterNow (WBN) provides outstanding remote talent to small and midsize businesses. Our highly skilled and pre-vetted Latin American professionals are tailor-matched for each client's unique needs. Hundreds of growing companies turn to WBN to unleash their potential through our exceptional talent, ease of hiring, and ongoing support. Learn more at workbetternow.com .

Media Contact

WorkBetterNow

Kacia Hughett

[email protected]

SOURCE WorkBetterNow