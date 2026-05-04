WorkCompCollege.com Acquires AMAGuides.com, Impairment.com, and Brigham AMA Training Systems

Services to be available under the WorkCompCollege.com Brigham School of Medical Management

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers' Compensation Educational Services, LLC, operating as WorkCompCollege.com, today announced the acquisition of intellectual property and training programs from Brigham and Associates, Inc., along with key digital assets including AMAGuides.com, Impairment.com, CertifiedRater.com, and related domains.

The Family of Services From Workers' Compensation Educational Services, LLC

Christopher R. Brigham, MD, is an internationally recognized authority on the application of the AMA Guides to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment® (AMA Guides). The acquisition includes his comprehensive training curricula supporting the 5th and 6th editions of the AMA Guides, including programs aligned with the Certified Impairment Rater (CIR) designation.

The acquisition brings together two established leaders in workers' compensation education. Dr. Brigham's impairment assessment training programs have long served as an industry benchmark for physicians, adjusters, attorneys, and other professionals who rely on the AMA Guides in daily practice. WorkCompCollege.com, the industry's premier online learning platform, will integrate these programs into its expanding portfolio of specialized education and certification offerings.

Training programs will continue to be delivered through their existing websites and will operate under the newly established WorkCompCollege.com Brigham School of Medical Management, honoring Dr. Brigham's decades of leadership and contribution to the field.

"Dr. Brigham has long been one of the most respected voices in impairment assessment and medicolegal education," said Bob Wilson, President of Workers' Compensation Educational Services, LLC. "This acquisition allows us to preserve and expand the exceptional training he has developed while ensuring continued access for the professionals who depend on it. We are honored to carry his legacy forward."

As part of the integration, the company plans to immediately develop comprehensive new training programs aligned with the AMA Digital Guides, ensuring professionals are equipped as the industry transitions to next-generation standards.

"WorkCompCollege.com shares my commitment to rigorous, high-quality education for professionals serving injured workers," said Dr. Christopher Brigham. "Our common goal is to ensure accurate, unbiased assessments. I am pleased that these programs will continue to evolve within a platform dedicated to excellence and broad accessibility. I look forward to their advancement of the next generation of impairment assessment ratings."

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About WorkCompCollege.com

WorkCompCollege.com is the workers' compensation industry's leading online education and certification platform, operated by Workers' Compensation Educational Services, LLC. Offering a comprehensive curriculum of training programs, professional certifications, and continuing education, WorkCompCollege.com serves adjusters, employers, medical professionals, attorneys, and other stakeholders across the workers' compensation ecosystem. Learn more at www.WorkCompCollege.com.

About Christopher R. Brigham, MD

Dr. Christopher R. Brigham is an internationally recognized physician, author, and educator specializing in impairment rating and the application of the AMA Guides for the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment. A contributing author to multiple editions of the AMA Guides, Dr. Brigham has trained thousands of professionals worldwide and is widely regarded as one of the foremost experts in the field.

Media Contact:

Bob Wilson, President

Workers' Compensation Educational Services, LLC

WorkCompCollege.com

855-706-8743

[email protected]

SOURCE WorkCompCollege.com