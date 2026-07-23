Workday Adaptive Planning Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization to Support Federal Workforce and Budget Planning

New Milestone Helps Federal Agencies Plan Workforce and Budgets in One Secure, Modern System

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday Government, a wholly owned subsidiary of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for HR, finance, and IT, today announced that Workday Adaptive Planning has achieved FedRAMP Authorization at the Moderate Impact Level. The authorization confirms that Workday Adaptive Planning meets the security and compliance standards required to handle sensitive, unclassified federal data, giving agencies a secure, compliant foundation for modern planning.

Federal agencies are under pressure to do more with less, manage costs, and maintain clear records of their decisions. Yet disconnected data, legacy systems, and manual spreadsheet work can make it hard to understand how organizational decisions affect the workforce. Workday Adaptive Planning helps agencies modernize planning by bringing workforce planning, budgeting, and forecasting together so agencies can plan with connected workforce and financial data.

"Federal agencies must align their people, funding, and priorities to deliver their missions effectively," said Lynn Martin, general manager, Workday Government. "With FedRAMP Moderate authorization, Workday Adaptive Planning gives agencies the secure foundation they need to unify workforce and financial planning. This clarity allows leaders to evaluate trade-offs, allocate resources with impact, and prepare confidently for what lies ahead."

With Workday Adaptive Planning, agencies can model and assess the workforce implications of organizational change, such as hiring freezes, budget reductions, or reorganizations, to understand the potential effects on headcount, costs, project timelines, and mission readiness. Agencies can also use workforce data to identify talent trends and skills gaps. Finance teams can evaluate competing program requests, allocate costs across funds and programs, monitor budgets throughout the procurement lifecycle, and identify potential overruns earlier. Built-in audit capabilities and FIPS 140-3 compliant security help agencies strengthen fiscal discipline, maintain compliance, and make faster, better-informed decisions.

"Federal agencies need a planning tool they can trust to protect their data and still move fast," said Ben Pierce, general manager, Workday Adaptive Planning. "With FedRAMP authorization, Workday Adaptive Planning gives them a secure, modern way to make budgeting and workforce planning less painful and a lot more useful."

As part of Workday Government Cloud, Workday Adaptive Planning works alongside Workday human capital management and financial solutions, helping agencies plan with connected data. By bringing planning into the same platform that powers HR and finance, Workday Government helps agencies move beyond systems that simply record work to a modern, connected foundation for planning safely and collaboratively.

Workday Adaptive Planning is expected to be available to Workday Government customers in early 2027.

For More Information

Explore how Workday Adaptive Planning gives government organizations the power to plan, budget, and forecast the future here.

Learn about the mission of Workday Government here.

About Workday Government

Workday Government is a wholly owned subsidiary of Workday, the enterprise AI platform for HR, finance, and IT. Workday Government is dedicated to serving the U.S. government by unifying HR and finance on one intelligent platform with AI at the core, empowering agencies at every level with the clarity, confidence, and insights they need to adapt quickly, make better decisions, and deliver on their missions. Workday Government supports a range of agencies across the civilian, defense, and intelligence communities. For more information about Workday Government, visit workday.com/federal. For more information about Workday visit workday.com.

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SOURCE Workday Inc.