Workday Announces Rising 2026: Where Agentic HR and Agentic Finance Take Center Stage October 12-15 in Las Vegas

Workday Co-Founder, CEO, and Chair Aneel Bhusri; President, Product and Technology Gerrit Kazmaier; and More to Keynote

Rising Features More Than 400 Sessions Including Product Demos, Customer Showcases, and Hands-on Labs, All Built to Help Attendees Put AI to Work in their Organizations

Award-Winning Artist Kelly Clarkson to Headline the Customer Appreciation Party

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for HR, finance, and IT, today announced Workday Rising 2026 will take place October 12-15, 2026 in Las Vegas.

Register to attend here: https://rising.workday.com/us.html.

Rising 2026 will bring Workday customers, partners, and innovators together to see agentic HR and finance in action. Attendees will see Workday AI agents doing real work, get an early look at what's on the product roadmap, and leave with specific ways to bring it all back to their own HR, finance, and IT teams.

Drawing over 30,000 in-person and digital attendees from HR, finance, and IT, Rising brings the Workday community together to share proven practices and celebrate success. Forward-thinking companies will share practical ways they are using AI to improve hiring, workforce planning, financial operations, and IT support. Rising features more than 400 sessions, including role-based keynotes for HR, finance, and IT, product demos, customer showcases, and hands-on labs – all designed to help attendees find practical ways to put AI to work.

Workday Co-founder, CEO, and Chair Aneel Bhusri; President, Product and Technology Gerrit Kazmaier; and Chief AI Officer Joel Hellermark will take the main stage alongside customers, partners, and other product and technology leaders, to share how Workday is defining the future of agentic HR and finance, where AI agents work safely within trusted business processes to take on real work, inform better decisions, and deliver results.

Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson will headline the annual Customer Appreciation Party, which thanks customers and partners for their collaboration and feedback throughout the year.

"Everyone's talking about AI agents, yet few successfully deploy them in the enterprise," said Gerrit Kazmaier, president, product and technology, Workday. "The shift from artificial intelligence to applied enterprise AI happens when those agents are grounded in deep context and trusted business processes. At Workday Rising, we'll demonstrate how this becomes possible when AI is grounded in our world model of work – liberating people to focus on driving meaningful impact in their own organizations."

Attendee Support for Workday Rising

"My highlight from Workday Rising is embracing the next era of AI with Workday," said Barb Muellerleile, senior director of finance and payroll, Panera. "As we scale, the roadmap they've laid out is transformative for how we manage our workforce and run our business."

"Workday Rising is where I see firsthand how AI agents can help us work smarter – from how we hire to how we develop our people," said Gary Schick, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Jabil. "Having the forum to exchange ideas directly with Workday leaders and other CHRO peers shapes the decisions we make and the impact we deliver when we return home."

"Workday Rising brings together the energy of a community that's redefining what's possible with AI in finance," said Andrée Bourgon, co-founder, chief operating officer, and head of finance, Ascendex Underwriters. "From close to forecast to spend, seeing how agents are doing real work alongside finance teams gives me practical ideas I can put into action the moment I'm back at my desk."

For More Information

Register on the Workday Rising website.

About Workday

Workday operates at the heart of the enterprise – HR, finance, and IT – where the margin for error is effectively zero. By tightly coupling AI with the context, guardrails, and trusted processes that run the business, Workday goes beyond AI that assists work to agents that do the work and drive measurable outcomes. More than 11,500 organizations worldwide, including more than 65% of the Fortune 500, trust Workday to deliver. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2026 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Workday Inc.