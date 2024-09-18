Workday and Its Partners Launch 12 New Industry Accelerators to Help Customers Meet Industry-Specific Needs Faster

Industry Accelerators for Banking, Healthcare, Higher Education, Professional Services, Retail and Hospitality, Technology and Media Sectors, and More Now Available

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today launched 12 new Industry Accelerators to help customers rapidly modernize their HR and finance operations through the combined power of Workday and its partner ecosystem.

The Workday Industry Accelerator program brings together Workday's HR and finance solutions with industry expertise and pre-built offerings from Workday's global partners to help customers accelerate their digital transformations and speed time-to-value. These offerings are tailored to solve customers' industry-specific challenges, such as improving academic recruitment for higher education institutions, driving project efficiencies for professional services firms, and addressing staffing shortages in the retail and hospitality sectors.

"Every industry has unique business challenges that require solutions designed specifically for them," said Sophie Sharp, senior vice president of global industries and value management, Workday. "Industry Accelerators help customers harness the full power of the Workday platform combined with industry-leading practices to ensure they stay ahead of the curve and achieve faster, more efficient paths to value."

The Workday Industry Accelerator program features offerings from partners Accenture, CrossVue, Deloitte, Invisors, Kainos, KPMG, Mercer, and PwC. New Industry Accelerators include:

Banking from CrossVue helps banks and credit unions of all sizes improve their close processes and streamline financial reporting while supporting compliance efforts.

helps banks and credit unions of all sizes improve their close processes and streamline financial reporting while supporting compliance efforts. Banking from Deloitte helps enable financial institutions to navigate complex regulatory requirements while maximizing profitability, optimizing their operations to reduce expenses, and improving the bottom line with margin planning.

helps enable financial institutions to navigate complex regulatory requirements while maximizing profitability, optimizing their operations to reduce expenses, and improving the bottom line with margin planning. Canadian Healthcare Provider from Deloitte helps healthcare providers improve operational efficiency and compliance, improve communication and collaboration among staff, and manage union requirements.

helps healthcare providers improve operational efficiency and compliance, improve communication and collaboration among staff, and manage union requirements. Healthcare Payors from Deloitte helps provide health insurers with advanced modeling and streamlined data to optimize claims processing and increase profitability, and provide specialist guidance on navigating regulatory changes.

helps provide health insurers with advanced modeling and streamlined data to optimize claims processing and increase profitability, and provide specialist guidance on navigating regulatory changes. Healthcare Provider from Mercer helps healthcare providers attract, retain, and support their workforces so they can deliver more engaging employee experiences and focus on delivering quality patient care.

helps healthcare providers attract, retain, and support their workforces so they can deliver more engaging employee experiences and focus on delivering quality patient care. Healthcare Provider from PwC delivers data-driven insights to help healthcare providers streamline financial processes, enhance supply chain efficiency and expense management, and reduce administrative burdens.

delivers data-driven insights to help healthcare providers streamline financial processes, enhance supply chain efficiency and expense management, and reduce administrative burdens. Higher Education from Deloitte helps enable higher education institutions to improve student recruitment and enrollment and streamline their research processes to increase efficiency.

helps enable higher education institutions to improve student recruitment and enrollment and streamline their research processes to increase efficiency. Professional Services from Invisors empowers firms to optimize project management, talent development, resource allocation, and financial performance.

empowers firms to optimize project management, talent development, resource allocation, and financial performance. Retail and Hospitality from Accenture equips retailers to optimize inventory management, improve workforce scheduling and store performance, and streamline their operations.

equips retailers to optimize inventory management, improve workforce scheduling and store performance, and streamline their operations. Retail and Hospitality from KPMG helps organizations to overcome talent shortages, margin pressures, and evolve customer expectations to drive growth and profitability.

helps organizations to overcome talent shortages, margin pressures, and evolve customer expectations to drive growth and profitability. Technology and Media from Deloitte helps provide organizations with access to deeper business insights to help drive growth opportunities, more effectively monetize their innovations, manage M&A activities, and more.

helps provide organizations with access to deeper business insights to help drive growth opportunities, more effectively monetize their innovations, manage M&A activities, and more. Technology and Media from Kainos allows technology companies to analyze and manage their revenue recognition across revenue types and enhance efficiency across CRM and quoting systems.

Workday Global Partner Program Momentum Driven by Collaborative Innovation

The newly launched Industry Accelerators come on the heels of continued expansion of the Workday partner ecosystem and the rapid pace of innovation enabled by the Workday platform.

Workday recently launched Global Payroll Connect , a platform unifying global partner payroll solutions, and the Built on Workday program, which enables partners to build, manage, and market HR and finance apps to customers via Workday Marketplace . Apps available on Built on Workday and Workday Marketplace can also be included in partner Industry Accelerator offerings, providing customers with more opportunities to leverage solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Workday will continue to collaborate with new and existing partners to deliver solutions that help customers accelerate innovation, deploy new capabilities, and harness the power of the Workday platform.

For More Information

