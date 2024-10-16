Workday and SpringHill-Produced Documentary "UNTAPPED" is Now Available on Netflix in the U.S.

Featuring Mark Cuban and CEOs from GM, JPMorganChase, Walmart and More, UNTAPPED Encourages Corporate America to Adopt Inclusive Talent Strategies

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) has announced its documentary, " UNTAPPED: Closing America's Opportunity Gap ," produced in partnership with SpringHill, is now streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

UNTAPPED charts the emotional and inspiring journeys of six young adults as they navigate a rigorous skills training program through Year Up United , for a shot at Fortune 500 internships – in hopes of changing the trajectory of their lives.

Set against a tapestry of deeply moving and powerful human stories, this Workday-developed documentary, directed by award-winning filmmaker Josh Kahn, boldly shines a light on the urgent need for skills-based hiring – a practice that focuses on a person's full range of skills and capabilities, rather than only looking at whether they have a traditional four-year college degree.

In the film, industry titans including GM CEO Mary Barra, JPMorganChase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, Workday Co-Founder and Executive Chair Aneel Bhusri, Workday CEO Carl Eschenbach, entrepreneur Mark Cuban, and more, share their candid experiences and perspectives about the skills imperative.

When asked about the significance of the film's message, JPMorganChase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon commented, "The new world of work is about skills, not necessarily degrees. We must remove the stigma of a community college and career education, look for opportunities to upskill or reskill workers, and give those who have been left behind the chance to compete for well-paying careers – today and tomorrow. It's good for business and good for society."

Workday CEO Carl Eschenbach echoed Dimon's sentiments and shared, "There are, and should be, different paths that can lead you to a successful career. I opted to get technical school training rather than a four-year degree and have selected roles to build out my skills over the past 35 years in technology. Skills are the modern currency of work."

Opening the Doors of Opportunity

UNTAPPED comes at a pivotal time, as we enter what many experts call the most popular hiring months of the year, and many organizations reassess their workforces, hiring needs, and budgets for the upcoming year.

With an estimated 87% of companies facing skill gaps, and only 38% of adults in the U.S. holding four-year degrees, UNTAPPED calls on businesses to rethink a more inclusive talent strategy.

"When corporations embrace skills-first talent practices, including hiring and upskilling, millions of talented yet untapped young people gain access to economic mobility," said Ellen McClain, CEO and president, Year Up United. "This film, produced by our long-standing partner Workday, is a testament to Year Up United's sustained impact. We help leading companies open career opportunities for the next generation which, with access to the right resources and networks, can transform their lives, families and communities."

Join the Opportunity Talent Movement

