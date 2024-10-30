Workday Announces a Surge of New U.S. Public Sector Customers

Wave of New County and City Customer Wins Underscores Increasing Demand for AI Innovation to Drive Modernization Efforts in Local Governments Across the United States

New Customers Include City of Cleveland, Ohio; City of Galveston, Texas; County of Missoula, Montana; City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; City of North Las Vegas, Nevada; and More

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today announced city and county governments across the United States are increasingly turning to Workday – with AI at the core of its platform – to attract and retain a diverse workforce and make more informed, data-driven financial decisions.

"I am delighted that the City is embarking on such a substantial project, replacing multiple systems with the all-encompassing Workday platform," said Kavita Deepak, CIO, City of Irvine, California. "Over the past decade, manual processes, lengthy report generation, and a lack of system integrations have highlighted the need for this project and The City aims to fully leverage Workday capabilities, propelling us into a new era of technological advancement."

This year's surge in public sector wins builds on a robust customer base that continues to expand its Workday relationships, with existing customers such as City of Arlington, Texas; City of Baltimore, Maryland; and Salt Lake City, Utah all adding additional solutions to their current suites in recent months to support their evolving HR and finance needs.

Attracting and Retaining a Diverse Workforce

An estimated 81% of state and local governments are actively recruiting new employees as they struggle with the high rate of retirement, while simultaneously working to attract new talent, manage hybrid working models, meet diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) goals, and support employee wellbeing. Through the power of solutions like Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) , Workday Peakon Employee Voice , and VIBE™ , Workday customers unlock valuable workforce data to reduce time to hire and strengthen employee retention while keeping pace with change.

Making More Informed, Data-Driven Financial Decisions

State and local government leaders face a rapidly changing funding and budgetary landscape. Legacy systems, fragmented financial models, and siloed data hinder their ability to move quickly and direct resources where they are needed most. The Workday platform – powered by Illuminate , the next generation of Workday AI – which also includes Workday Financial Management and Workday Adaptive Planning , empowers government leaders to make informed, data-driven financial decisions while boosting efficiency and minimizing risk.

"State and local governments need a trusted partner to help manage their people and budgets in the face of change," said Michael Hofherr, senior vice president and group general manager for industry, Workday. "With Workday, public sector customers have realized significant reductions in the time to fill open positions and onboard new employees, which improves the candidate experience, helps attract top talent, reduces costs, supports continued services delivery, and minimizes productivity losses."

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

