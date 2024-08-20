Workday Announces Global Payroll Connect - One Solution to Manage All of an Organization's Payroll Needs

Company Unleashes the Power of the Workday Partner Ecosystem to Streamline and Simplify the Payroll Experience

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today announced Global Payroll Connect, a unified global payroll solution that can seamlessly connect with payroll providers to deliver an end-to-end global payroll experience. With integrations across Workday's global partner ecosystem, Global Payroll Connect will empower customers to manage all of their payroll, HR, and workforce needs right within Workday.

According to a new report from Workday, half of global organizations do not have a single view of all global payroll, real-time visibility into workforce costs, or real-time data integration – making it difficult to understand spend across the global workforce and know whether payroll data is accurate and compliant.

With pre-built API integrations, Global Payroll Connect can reduce implementation costs up to 50% and provide a single point of access and visibility into payroll processing status across an organization's global workforce. This streamlined experience enables customers to process and access critical components as they run payroll – including workforce data, absence, time tracking, benefits, compensation data, and more – without needing to create custom integrations.

"On average, organizations manage five or more payroll systems, which is time-consuming, costly, and can lead to data reconciliation issues," said Cristina Goldt, general manager of workforce and pay, Workday. "Together with our partners, we're making it easier for customers to consolidate all their global payroll operations right within Workday to provide their employees with a better, more efficient way of accessing and controlling their payroll data."

With Global Payroll Connect, customers will be able to:

Accelerate deployment times, reduce costs, and maximize time-to-value by eliminating the need to create and maintain numerous integration systems across local payrolls.





Increase efficiency by bringing together global payroll operations – whether it's a Workday payroll solution or partner provided – all within Workday, giving them a single source of truth that includes HR, workforce, and pay insights regardless of where workers are paid.





Deliver better employee experiences by giving employees self-service access to their payroll data all in one place (e.g. pay slips, benefits, bonuses, paid leave time, etc.), so they don't have to spend their time logging into multiple solutions to view this information.

Workday Payroll partners including ADP, CloudPay, PwC, Payslip, Safeguard, SHAPEiN, and Strada (formerly the Payroll and Professional Services business of Alight Solutions) are currently working with Workday to adopt Global Payroll Connect.

For more information on how to join Global Payroll Connect, Workday partners can reach out to their partner manager at Workday.

Availability

Global Payroll Connect will be available to Workday customers and partners in October 2024.

For More Information

Read Workday's new research report: The Strategic Ascent of Global Payroll .

. Learn about Workday Payroll provided by Strada here .

. Hear from Workday executives, customers, and partners about how Global Payroll Connect will transform the global payroll experience at Workday Rising .

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

