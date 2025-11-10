Workday Announces New Reston, Virginia Office to Serve as Regional Hub for Growing Public Sector Business

Office Expansion Set to Create New Jobs in the Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia Region

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , today announced it is opening a new office in Reston, Virginia. The new location in Reston Town Center will serve as a regional hub for Workday's growing public sector operations and is expected to create more than 200 new jobs in the Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia region.

This significant expansion represents Workday's continued investment in supporting its growing government customer base in the region and its commitment to helping U.S. government organizations modernize HR and finance systems with secure, AI-powered innovation.

Public sector organizations are facing a great deal of change as the current administration focuses on accelerating digital transformation across the public sector. The goal – a more efficient, secure, and responsive government built on modern systems that deliver an improved employee experience for its workforce.

In July, Workday launched Workday Government , a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to serving the unique needs of U.S. government agencies – advancing modernization while meeting stringent security and compliance requirements. Workday Government already serves a range of government customers including civilian agencies like the Department of Energy, the intelligence community, and the Department of Defense, acting as a strategic partner to address the critical need for U.S. government modernization.

"In government, modernization is mission-critical," said Lynn Martin, president, Workday Government. "As agencies embrace cloud and AI to strengthen readiness and improve efficiency, our new Reston office reinforces our commitment to supporting their transformation — creating local opportunities, deepening regional ties, and helping them achieve their missions with confidence."

The new office is set to open in the spring of 2026, a relocation from its current space in Tysons, Virginia.

