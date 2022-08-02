Workday Announces the Return of Workday Rising

Conference Returns with New Digital Component and Industry-Specific Content and Experiences to Help Attendees Navigate Today's Changing World

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced the return of Workday Rising , the company's flagship customer conference. The conference is being held virtually and in-person from Sept. 12-15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. In addition to the in-person component, Workday Rising will now feature two digital paths – the Digital Discovery Pass and the Global Digital Access Pass – so virtual attendees can choose how, where, and when they want to engage in the robust content and experiences from the conference.

At Workday Rising, attendees will come together – digitally and in-person – to learn how to leverage Workday to not just adapt to change, but to drive change in today's dynamic world. The conference will feature hundreds of learning opportunities including industry and customer case studies, interactive courses, deep-dive product demonstrations, and sessions to network and share ideas, best practices, and strategies.

Building on the In-Person Experience with Two Digital Paths

This year's Workday Rising will feature two digital paths – the Digital Discovery Pass and the Global Digital Access Pass. With the Digital Discovery Pass, virtual attendees will have livestream and on-demand access to most Workday Rising keynotes. Global Digital Access Pass holders will have livestream and on-demand access to more than 300 Workday Rising sessions – including most keynotes – and the ability to network and engage in real-time discussions with their peers directly in the digital platform.

Workday Rising keynotes that will be livestreamed include:

Tuesday, Sept. 13

9:00 a.m. ET : The Workday Innovation Keynote , hosted by Aneel Bhusri , Workday co-founder, co-CEO, and chairman, and Chano Fernandez , Workday co-CEO, will showcase the company's vision for the future and how Workday partners with its customers and ecosystem to fuel innovation.

10:45 a.m ET: Industry Keynotes , featuring Workday executives, customers, and partners discussing insights and methods to navigate the changing world for industries including financial services, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, professional and business services, public sector, retail, and technology and media.

12:00 p.m ET: Role-Based Vision Keynotes, covering the pressing trends, challenges, and opportunities facing the offices of Finance, HR, and IT.

1:30 p.m ET: Product, Strategy, and Vision Keynotes, for key Workday solutions.

9:00 a.m ET: Customer Changemaker Keynote featuring Workday customer executives who have broken barriers and championed change within their organization.

For more information on Workday Rising and to register for the digital paths, please visit the Workday Rising website .

Workday Rising Sponsors and Exhibitors

Workday partners are an essential part of Workday Rising and whether it's through consulting services, partnering with innovators that complement our products, or co-creating innovative solutions, they are a key component in supporting our joint customers on their transformation journeys.

At Workday Rising, the company will host the Workday Experience and Expo where customers can meet a variety of advisory, channel, services, software, and venture partners to discuss their business goals and learn how to extend the value of their Workday investments.

Workday partner sponsors and exhibitors at Workday Rising include:

Titanium Sponsors – Accenture; Collaborative Solutions, a Cognizant Company; Deloitte; KPMG; and PwC





Platinum Sponsors – Alight Solutions LLC; Beamery; IBM; Kainos; and Paradox





Gold Sponsors – ADP, Inc; Avaap; CrossVue; DocuSign; ERPA; Huron ; Hyland; Intecrowd; Invisors; Mercer; OneSource Virtual; and Phenom





; Hyland; Intecrowd; Invisors; Mercer; OneSource Virtual; and Phenom Silver Sponsors – Ascend; CloudPay; O.C. Tanner; Prevedere; RapidIT-Cloudbera (RIC Genie); Safeguard Global; TopBloc; Unum; Vertex Inc.; and Workato





Signature Sponsors – Accu-Time Systems, Inc.; Achievers; Armanino; BetterUp; Blink-The Frontline Experts; BNB; Boomi; Business Software, Inc.; CIC Plus; dormakaba Workforce Solutions; eduMe; First Advantage; Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX); Guidehouse; Hexaware Technologies; HireRight; HireVue; iiPay Ltd; Legion; Macrospect; Neeyamo; Nelnet Campus Commerce; Papaya Global; RAMCO SYSTEMS; Remy Corporations; SeekOut; Sterling; and ZKTeco





Exhibitors – Accurate Background; Active Cyber; alchemy; Appcast; Argos Multilingual; Auditoria.AI; Avalara; Broadbean Technology; CapTech Ventures; Inc.; Cisive; CollegeNET; Emissary.ai; eQuest; GR8 People; Health Qlix Incorporated; HiredScore; Impact Advisors; IntelAgree; Loop Works, LLC; OwnBackup; Pagero; Prodigo Solutions; QueBIT; Radancy; Rootstock Software; SkyHive; TCP Software; Tecsys; TMF Group; TouchNet; Training Orchestra / Training Resource Management System; Transact; UiPath; and ZipRecruiter

In addition, many Workday Ventures partners are sponsoring Workday Rising, including: Aisera Inc.; Auditoria.AI; Automation Anywhere; Beamery; BetterUp; Blink; Clari; eduMe; Expent Inc.; FinLync; Flatfile; Landit; League; Legion; NorthStar; Noyo Technologies; OneTrust; Papaya Global; Paradox; Pipeline Equity; Prevedere; Pymetrics; Securiti; SkyHive; Sora; Strivr; TealBook; Topia; Wellthy; Workato; and WorkBoard.

Comment on the News

"At Workday Rising, our community comes together to share ideas and learn from one another which is so important, especially in this dynamic environment. We'll celebrate our customers by shining a light on stories about changemakers—those who have helped champion positive change within their organizations," said Christine Cefalo, chief marketing officer, Workday. "We are thrilled to bring Workday Rising back – in-person and digitally – helping create even more opportunities for collaboration as our customers navigate and thrive in this changing world."

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries — from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022, and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

