Workday Announces Vision for Transforming Partner Ecosystem

Key Investments Announced to Further Expand Partner Program and Accelerate Customer Success

PLEASANTON, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced its vision for transforming its partner ecosystem at Workday Rising , the company's annual customer conference. This builds on Workday's launch of a new industry program that accelerates customer enterprise cloud transformations with partners.

At a time when the pace of global change is accelerating, partners play a critical role in delivering the necessary skills and expertise that customers need to navigate the changing world of work. To help support this, Workday is embracing a more open and connected partner ecosystem to help accelerate growth and innovation.

Workday's vision for its partner ecosystem is focused on creating faster time to value for customers, helping to meet organizations' needs through:

More Innovation. Workday is focused on providing more ways for organizations to access innovation by making it easier for partners to connect and integrate. Workday and its partners are already developing packaged solutions with Workday Extend , Workday Prism Analytics , and Workday Adaptive Planning for joint customers. To date, Workday partners and customers have built more than 750 Workday Extend apps and extensions to address unique business needs. Workday has also eliminated fees for the Workday Extend partner program.

Workday is focused on providing more ways for organizations to access innovation by making it easier for partners to connect and integrate. Workday and its partners are already developing packaged solutions with , , and for joint customers. To date, Workday partners and customers have built more than 750 Workday Extend apps and extensions to address unique business needs. Workday has also eliminated fees for the Workday Extend partner program. Joint Go-to-Market Strategies. To provide higher flexibility and support customers' growth, Workday is increasing new routes to market with its partners across segments, industries, and regions. As part of this, Workday is expanding its go-to-market motions by launching co-selling programs with partners, providing end-to-end offerings and giving customers more flexibility.

To provide higher flexibility and support customers' growth, Workday is increasing new routes to market with its partners across segments, industries, and regions. As part of this, Workday is expanding its go-to-market motions by launching co-selling programs with partners, providing end-to-end offerings and giving customers more flexibility. An Expanded Services Network. To continue meeting customers' unique needs, Workday plans to increase its investment in partner education, including accelerating certifications and onboarding processes, as well as launching its next-generation partner portal to help enable greater collaboration. Workday also plans to enable the ecosystem to double the consulting capacity by fiscal 2026, with existing and new partners.

Workday is planning to unveil an enhanced partner program in early 2023, which will include three consolidated tracks for innovation, go-to-market, and service partners. Each track will have multiple tiers with performance and competency indicators, as well as varying incentives and benefits, helping enable greater collaboration and alignment in supporting customers' needs.

Comment on the News

"Customer service and innovation are core values at Workday, and our partner ecosystem has always played a critical role in helping us innovate and deliver great experiences to our customers," said Sam Alkharrat, chief partner officer, Workday. "As we look ahead, we see an incredible opportunity to transform how we jointly work with our partner ecosystem to establish a more open and connected Workday. Doubling down on this effort will help accelerate our ability to co-innovate and co-sell, and streamline the partner experience in order to serve our most pressing customer needs."

For More Information

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

© 2022 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022, and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Workday Inc.