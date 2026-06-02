Developer Agent Lets Developers Build AI Apps and Agents on Workday Using Natural Language in Agentic Tools Like Claude Code, Cline, Codex, Cursor, and Google Antigravity

Agent-Ready Tools Enable Customer-Built and Third-Party Agents to Safely Act on HR and Finance Data from Any Surface

Agent Passport Tests, Verifies, and Continuously Monitors Every AI Agent in Workday Against Public Standards Like OWASP LLM Top 10, NIST AI RMF, and MITRE ATLAS

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday DevCon — Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for HR, finance, and IT, today unveiled new agentic capabilities in Workday Build, its platform for developers to build custom AI apps and agents that run on Workday. The new capabilities include Developer Agent, which lets developers build AI apps and agents in plain language from the agentic tools they already use; Agent-Ready Tools, which provide controlled guardrails for agents to access HR and finance data over Model Context Protocol (MCP); and Agent Passport, which gives agents digital stamps from trusted security and compliance vendors to verify they are safe to deploy.

Workday Launches New Tools for Developers to Build, Connect, and Verify AI Agents For HR, Finance, and IT. Speed Speed

Today's agent development tools help developers write code faster, but they lack the big picture ability to ensure data is correct, secure, and in line with company rules. One mistake in payroll, benefits, or the company ledger can mean a missed paycheck, exposed employee data, or a fine from a regulator. Developers need tools that enable them to move quickly without breaking the safeguards they already trust. New capabilities in Workday Build close that gap.

"Platforms win when they make the hard thing disappear for the developer," said Gabe Monroy, chief technology officer, Workday. "Anyone can give an agent speed, the hard part is letting it act on the org chart or ledger and trusting every step – and that's the part that Workday Build makes disappear."

Developer Agent: From Prompt to Production in Minutes

The Developer Agent is designed to fit into how developers already work today. Instead of forcing teams into a new interface, it plugs into the agentic development tools they already use, including Claude Code, Cline, Codex, Cursor, and Google Antigravity. Developers can also leverage Developer Agent to build and deploy custom agents for their company that run on the Workday platform using the open AgentSkills standard (Skills.md).

For example, a developer can type a request like, "Build an agent that alerts finance when a department is trending to go over budget this quarter." Developer Agent then picks the right Workday Agent-Ready Tools, connects the necessary data and services, and pulls in the documentation and examples needed, so work that used to take days of setup can be done in minutes.

"Agentic AI has permanently rewritten the developer playbook, shifting the focus from writing code to scaling impact," said Jay Wieczorkowski, general manager, Developer Platform, Workday. "Developer Agent brings the power and trust of Workday Build to the agentic tools developers love, fast-tracking development so they can focus on something bigger: transforming the way the world works."

What the Workday Developer Community is Saying

"As the only developer at Waste Connections, the Developer Agent will give me a real starting point to build agents on top of my existing Extend apps, handling the technical work so I can build cool, creative apps and agents while still learning," said Jules Mayberry, Workday developer, Waste Connections. "That means more time with stakeholders to actually understand what the business needs."

"Developer Agent is an important advancement that enables us to co-create knowledge‑encoded agents and reusable agent skills with our clients, turning expertise into action and business value," said Bharath Srinivas, chief technology officer, Workday Business Group, Accenture. "It allows us to embed real-world process intelligence directly into agent skills, governed by people who understand the business. Beyond productivity gains, it represents a structural shift in how value is delivered."

"Every developer I talk to feels the pressure to build agentic automation faster," said Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research. "Workday's new Developer Agent provides the choice – bring your own tooling, build in the Developer Agent, or even use Sana Agents for an even broader scope of agentic AI. Workday is the only enterprise platform vendor giving developers these three choices to achieve developer velocity in the agentic AI era."

Agent-Ready Tools: Powering Agents to Act Safely on Workday Data

Once an AI agent is built, it needs a safe way to take action, like looking up a record, updating a benefit, or triggering an approval. Workday's new Agent-Ready Tools are a new class of enterprise connectors built specifically for autonomous agents.

Unlike traditional APIs designed for data integrations, Agent-Ready Tools are purpose-built to power agents, providing agents with precise, easy-to-navigate business logic and context while reducing hallucination and latency. Hundreds of Agent-Ready Tools that act across all of Workday connect through open standards like MCP, and agents automatically inherit Workday's security and delegation model, business process controls, and audit trail.

When agents need to act beyond Workday, developers can build custom agent actions from a library of thousands of pre-built Pipedream connectors, and expose them to their agents as Agent-Ready Tools.

Agent Passport: Independent, Third‑Party Verification That An Agent is Safe to Run

When the agent is ready to act, Agent Passport validates its safety and compliance before it goes live. With standards-based stamps that show which security and compliance tests the agent has passed, who verified them, and which standards were used, companies can continuously monitor and govern every internal or third-party AI agent in Workday with confidence.

Cisco is the first attestation partner to power the stamps that appear in Agent Passport, providing independent, third-party verification that an agent meets open and industry recognized security and compliance standards.

Together, the new Developer Agent, Agent‑Ready Tools, and Agent Passport give customers a faster, safer way to bring AI into their most important HR and finance decisions, with the same trust they expect from Workday.

Availability

Developer Agent and Agent-Ready Tools are now available to early access customers through Workday Extend Professional, and general availability is projected in the second half of 2026. Agent Passport will be available to early access customers in the second half of 2026, and general availability is projected before the end of 2026.

For More Information

Explore the three paths to build AI apps and agents with Workday, without giving up control or safety.

Read how Agent Passport gives developers a verifiable way to confidently govern both internal and third-party AI agents.

Learn how the latest expansions to Workday Data Cloud allow developers to securely bring live HR and finance data into their existing AI, analytics, and applications without rebuilding data pipelines.

About Workday

Workday operates at the heart of the enterprise – HR, finance, and IT – where the margin for error is effectively zero. By tightly coupling AI with the context, guardrails, and trusted processes that run the business, Workday goes beyond AI that assists work to agents that do the work and drive measurable outcomes. More than 11,500 organizations worldwide, including more than 65% of the Fortune 500, trust Workday to deliver. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2026 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Workday Inc.