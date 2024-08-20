Workday Announces Workday Payroll Provided by Strada, Extending its AI-Powered Unified Payroll Experience to Organizations Around the World

Now Available in 57 Countries, New Solution Leverages AI to Analyze Global HR and Payroll Data, Anticipate Trends, and Customize Payroll Services All Within Workday

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , and Strada (formerly the Payroll and Professional Services business of Alight Solutions), a technology-enabled, people-powered company which blends leading-edge technology and human ingenuity, today announced the global availability of Workday Payroll provided by Strada . This new AI-powered global HR and payroll solution gives organizations a unified view into their finance, HR, and payroll data to improve data accuracy, support compliance efforts, and inform strategic initiatives that drive business growth and success.

"By expanding our long-standing partnership with Strada, we are making it possible for more organizations across the globe to experience the power of a unified HR and payroll solution," said Matthew Brandt, senior vice president, global partners, Workday. "Bringing these critical functions together – with AI at the core – enables Workday customers to make better, more informed decisions to drive their workforces and businesses forward."

With Workday Payroll provided by Strada, customers can:

Leverage AI to analyze and interpret vast amounts of HR and payroll data to provide predictive insights, anticipate trends, and make improved, data-driven decisions.

Customize the level of payroll services per country to support local regulations and streamline compliance support across regions.

Provide employees across the globe with self-service access to their payroll data within Workday – including tax withholdings, pay slips, employee demographics, and more – eliminating the need for multiple integrations and payroll systems.

"As global organizations face evolving payroll challenges – shifting regulations across geographies, increasingly distributed workforces, and changing employee expectations – the need for an agile and comprehensive payroll solution is critical to business success," said Luca Saracino, head of payroll and professional services, Strada. "This latest milestone with Workday further deepens our long-standing relationship, enabling us to deliver our fully integrated HR and payroll solution to even more customers worldwide."

Introducing Global Payroll Connect: One Solution to Manage All Payroll Needs

Today, Workday also announced Global Payroll Connect , a unified global payroll solution that can seamlessly connect with payroll providers – via pre-built API integrations – to deliver an end-to-end global payroll experience all within Workday.

As part of the expanded partnership, Strada is one of the early adopter partners using Global Payroll Connect.

Availability

Workday Payroll provided by Strada is now available to Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) customers.

Global Payroll Connect will be available to Workday customers and partners in October 2024.

For More Information

Learn more about this strategic partnership here .

. Hear more about how Workday Payroll provided by Strada delivers a unified HR and payroll solution to customers across the globe at Workday Rising .

. Read Workday's new research report: The Strategic Ascent of Global Payroll .

. Discover how Global Payroll Connect delivers an end-to-end global payroll experience here .

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

© 2024 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's full-year and second quarter fiscal 2025 subscription revenue and non-GAAP operating margin, growth, demand, strategy, and investments. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) breaches in our security measures or those of our third-party providers, unauthorized access to our customers' or other users' personal data, or disruptions in our data center or computing infrastructure operations; (ii) service outages, delays in the deployment of our applications, and the failure of our applications to perform properly; (iii) privacy concerns and evolving domestic or foreign laws and regulations; (iv) the impact of continuing global economic and geopolitical volatility on our business, as well as on our customers, prospects, partners, and service providers; (v) any loss of key employees or the inability to attract, train, and retain highly skilled employees; (vi) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications, advancements in technology, and marketing initiatives by our competitors; (vii) our reliance on our network of partners to drive additional growth of our revenues; (viii) the regulatory, economic, and political risks associated with our domestic and international operations; (ix) adoption of our applications and services by customers and individuals, including any new features, enhancements, and modifications, as well as our customers' and users' satisfaction with the deployment, training, and support services they receive; (x) the regulatory risks related to new and evolving technologies such as AI and our ability to realize a return on our development efforts; (xi) our ability to realize the expected business or financial benefits of any acquisitions of or investments in companies, (xii) delays or reductions in information technology spending; and (xiii) changes in sales, which may not be immediately reflected in our results due to our subscription model. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Workday's results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

About Strada

Strada is a technology-enabled, people powered company committed to delivering world-class payroll, human capital management, and financial management solutions to organizations globally. With a team of more than 8,000 experts, Strada blends leading-edge technology with human ingenuity to help businesses across the globe design and deliver at scale. Supporting over 1,400 customers in 33 countries, Strada partners with customers at every stage of their journey, to help drive their vision to value. Discover how Strada can help drive your vision forward at www.stradaglobal.com .

SOURCE Workday Inc.