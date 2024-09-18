Workday Announces Workday Wellness, A New AI-Powered Solution to Help Companies Deliver More Personalized Health Benefits

Workday Wellness Delivers AI-Driven Recommendations to Help Companies Select and Invest in Wellness Programs that Employees Want

First-of-its-Kind Solution Seamlessly Connects Companies with Wellness Partners, Enabling a Real-Time Data Exchange to Enhance Employee Wellbeing

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today announced Workday Wellness, a new AI-powered solution that will provide companies with a real-time view into which benefits and wellness offerings their employees want and use. Workday Wellness will empower companies with AI-driven recommendations on how to improve their benefits program so they can deliver a more personalized wellness experience for their employees.

"Great benefits can help organizations attract and keep employees, but it can be difficult to know which offerings they really want," said Cristina Goldt, general manager of workforce and pay, Workday. "By harnessing the power of data and AI, Workday Wellness will empower companies to make more informed decisions about their benefits and wellness offerings – ultimately leading to healthier, happier, and more engaged workers."

Enabling AI-Powered Insights and Experiences via a Real-Time Data Exchange

Companies that want to access their benefits and wellness data – e.g. participation, utilization, claims, and more – have to ask their providers for it, which can take weeks and may be out of date by the time it's received. Workday Wellness facilitates a real-time data exchange between employers and wellness partners to make it easier for companies to access and view this data in real-time.

This exchange will also empower wellness partners and companies with faster, more accurate insights into which offerings employees are using, so they can improve programs and seamlessly add new offerings within Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) to adapt to employee needs. This also helps wellness partners see how their plans are doing, improve them, and enroll customers faster.

Using Employee Feedback and Wellness Data to Understand What Employees Want

Leveraging Workday Illuminate and employee sentiment data from Workday Peakon Employee Voice , Workday Wellness will help enable companies to understand how employees feel about their wellness offerings in real-time. For example, it can show if employees want child care assistance, early retirement options, more mental health or dental selections, better paid leave programs, and more. This helps companies create and invest in wellness programs that employees really want.

Workday Wellness gives companies a clear and comprehensive view of all their benefits programs. It includes alerts for underused programs and provides actionable, AI-driven recommendations to improve them – enabling companies to deliver personalized programs that drive engagement and reduce costs.

"HR leaders understand that benefit offerings are important to employee recruitment and retention. Our research shows that 43% of organizations currently use a wellness solution or are planning to implement one in the next year," said Stacey Harris, chief research officer and managing partner, Sapient Insights Group. "By enabling a data exchange between its customers and wellness partners, Workday will give customers the opportunity to leverage AI to get valuable insights into benefit investments and to create better employee experiences."

Availability

Workday Wellness will be available to Workday HCM early adopter customers in early 2025.

