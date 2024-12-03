Workday Appoints Liz Centoni to its Board of Directors

Centoni, EVP and Chief Customer Experience Officer at Cisco, Brings Proven Expertise in Elevating Customer Success

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc . (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today announced the election of Liz Centoni, executive vice president and chief customer experience officer at Cisco, to its board of directors.

Centoni is a seasoned leader who has a passion for leveraging technology to drive customer success and deliver unparalleled experiences. Throughout her career, Centoni has been spearheading initiatives that have significantly enhanced customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Liz Centoni, EVP and Chief Customer Experience Officer, Cisco

"Liz's passion for championing customer success aligns perfectly with our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, making her an ideal addition to our Board," said Carl Eschenbach, CEO, Workday. "Her expertise will be instrumental in ensuring that we continue to exceed customer expectations as we innovate and grow."

Centoni has held a range of senior engineering and strategy roles during her 24 years at Cisco. In 2024, she led the company's $28 billion acquisition of Splunk, positioning Cisco at the forefront of the AI revolution. Centoni was also instrumental in developing Cisco's responsible AI framework, and has advocated for equity in tech at events including World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting. She is an active mentor and sponsor of underrepresented groups, including serving as Cisco's global executive sponsor for the Women in Science and Engineering (WISE) program.

"Joining Workday's board is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with a company that shares my passion for empowering people and organizations through innovative technology and AI," said Liz Centoni, executive vice president and chief customer experience officer, Cisco. "I'm eager to leverage my experience to further strengthen Workday's customer-centric approach and contribute to its continued growth."

Centoni's appointment is effective as of today.

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

