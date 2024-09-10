Workday Appoints Rhonda J. Morris, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Chevron Corporation, to its Board of Directors

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today announced the election of Rhonda J. Morris, vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO) for Chevron Corporation, to its Board of Directors.

Morris' appointment to the Workday Board underscores Workday's commitment of delivering meaningful value to its customers, as she brings a unique, user-oriented perspective alongside a deep understanding of Workday's products.

"Rhonda's extensive experience leading HR transformation and her deep understanding of the needs of global enterprises make her an invaluable addition to our Board," said Carl Eschenbach, CEO, Workday. "Her appointment reinforces Workday's commitment to delivering transformative solutions to our customers that continue to propel the industry forward."

Since 2016, Morris has shaped and driven Chevron's people and culture strategy, including leadership succession, learning and talent, diversity and inclusion, workforce planning, and total rewards. In her role as CHRO, Morris has tirelessly advocated for Chevron's people, spearheading a complex HR digital transformation to unify multiple ERP systems with Workday, delivering increased value and improved user experience on a global scale.

With more than 31 years of global business acumen, HR functional expertise and c-suite leadership, Morris has held roles in human resources, global marketing, and international products. She serves on several non-profit boards and is a fellow in the National Academy of Human Resources.

"I am deeply committed to empowering HR teams with innovative tools that not only enhance workforce experiences, but drive meaningful business value at the same time," said Morris. "Having witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of Workday's products, I am honored to represent the voice of the customer and look forward to contributing to the company's continued innovation and growth."

Morris will officially join the board in early 2025, following her retirement as Chevron's CHRO.

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money. The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2024 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Workday Inc.