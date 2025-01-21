Workday Assembles World-Class Academic Minds for Its AI Advisory Board to Define the Future of Work in an Intelligent World

Advisory Board Will Publish Cutting Edge Research, Provide Insights and Guidance to Help Workday and Its Customers Navigate the Evolving Impact of AI

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today announced the Workday AI Advisory Board , a group of world-class academics that will drive industry-leading research and thought leadership on crucial topics including the impact of AI on work, workforce readiness and changes, responsible AI, and technology-powered shifts in society.

The Workday AI Advisory Board will conduct cutting edge research aimed at advancing the development of responsible AI in the workplace and helping leaders, policymakers, and society as they navigate the future of work and technology.

"Bringing together leading AI researchers to form the Workday AI Advisory Board marks an exciting step toward shepherding the future of work responsibly and enabling companies to progress their innovation agendas," said Athena Karp, general manager of HiredScore, Workday. "This collaboration will inspire our customers as they design future-forward agendas for their organizations, while informing our own products and innovation across society's most complex areas."

The founding members of the Workday AI Advisory Board include:

Toby Stuart (Chair): Helzel Distinguished Chair in Entrepreneurship, Strategy, and Innovation at UC Berkeley-Haas

Helzel Distinguished Chair in Entrepreneurship, Strategy, and Innovation at UC Berkeley-Haas Hamsa Sridhar Bastani : Associate Professor of Operations, Information, and Decisions at the University of Pennsylvania

Associate Professor of Operations, Information, and Decisions at the Danielle Li : David Sarnoff Professor of Management of Technology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

David Sarnoff Professor of Management of Technology at the Sendhil Mullainathan: Peter de Florez Professor, Economics and EECS at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Peter de Florez Professor, Economics and EECS at the Duncan Watts : Stevens University Professor at the University of Pennsylvania ; Professor of Computer and Information Science (SEAS); Communication (Annenberg); and Operations, Information, and Decisions ( Wharton )

"It is an incredible honor to chair the Workday AI Advisory Board at this critical moment where AI is transforming our work and lives," said Toby Stuart, Helzel Distinguished Chair in Entrepreneurship, Strategy, and Innovation at UC Berkeley. "Together with Workday and its customers, we can address some of the challenges and seize the opportunities that AI presents to organizations worldwide, while promoting the technology's responsible development and deployment."

For additional information:

Learn more about the Workday AI Advisory Board here .

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

© 2025 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Workday Inc.