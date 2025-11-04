Workday Completes Acquisition of Sana

With Sana, Workday Will Deliver the New Front Door for Work — Connecting Enterprise Data Across Platforms for a Single Experience

Acquisition Combines Sana's AI-Powered Search, Agents, and Learning with Workday Data and Context to Power Proactive, Personalized, and Intelligent Employee Experiences

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people, money, and agents, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Sana , a leading AI company building the next generation of enterprise knowledge tools. The addition of Sana will make Workday the new front door for work – bringing a company's most critical applications and insights into Workday's platform, enabling employees to start and complete their day in Workday — without needing to switch contexts.

"By bringing Sana's leading enterprise knowledge and learning to Workday, we're creating a single, intelligent interface that connects the systems, data, and actions employees rely on — becoming the new front door for work," said Gerrit Kazmier, president, product and technology, Workday. "We're unlocking a new era of productivity, focus, and flow across our customers' organizations with a complete AI solution for the next-generation enterprise."

"Sana exists to build the UI for AI and bring superintelligence to work," said Joel Hellermark, CEO, Sana. "Joining Workday means we can drastically accelerate our vision and together create a seamless way for organizations to access knowledge, automate repetitive work, and learn with agentic AI."

The New Front Door for Work: An AI-Native Employee Experience

With Sana's leading enterprise knowledge and Workday's unique data and context around people and money – as well as a rich ecosystem of builders and partners – Workday is establishing a horizontal intelligence layer across the enterprise. This layer will unify data and workflows from across applications and platforms, providing a consistent, AI-powered experience where knowledge, data, and actions converge. The work experience will become more personalized and proactive, intelligently anticipating employee needs based on their role, team, and project.

Launching next year, this transformative experience will become the home base for work and empower employees with AI agents that provide access to tailored information, anticipate needs before they arise, and take action across a company's most critical systems.

Unlocking a New Era of Enterprise AI and Learning

Sana Agents extends enterprise AI beyond basic search and chat. Users can use the platform's no-code agent builder to create AI agents grounded in organizational data that accelerate work by automating repetitive workflows, analyzing data, and acting proactively on their behalf.

Sana Learn brings learning management, analytics, content generation, and personalized tutoring into an end-to-end AI-native learning platform. Sana Learn will complement Workday Learning's robust learning system of record, governance, and compliance capabilities. Together, Sana Learn and Workday Learning provide a holistic enterprise-grade learning suite designed for an AI-first world.

